Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Congress wants state to probe threat calls to Kharge and his son

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government to set up a special investigation team immediately to investigate the ‘threat calls’ made to the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge.

“The threat calls made to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar tweeted.

“I urge CM of Karnataka and Home Minister to setup a special investigation team immediately to catch the culprits,” he added in the tweet.

Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank received threat calls on Sunday and Priyank filed a complaint with the state police chief.

According to the complaint, Kharge received the call in the wee hours of Sunday on his landline while Priyank later got a call from a private number on his mobile phone. Priyank, also a Congress MLA, said in his complaint that the caller spoke in Hindi and English and used invective against his father Kharge. The caller reportedly spoke about the Rajya Sabha election and threatened Kharge.

Priyank lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood and former MLC Ramesh Babu shared a copy of the complaint on Twitter on Tuesday.

Former Union minister Kharge, 77, submitted his nomination papers on Monday. Kharge, who had been undefeated in polls since 1972, lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his home region of Kalaburagi by BJP newcomer Umesh Jadhav.