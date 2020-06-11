scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka Congress wants state to probe threat calls to Kharge and his son

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Priyank lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood and former MLC Ramesh Babu shared a copy of the complaint on Twitter on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 11, 2020 8:37:39 am
Congress picks veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for RS polls in Karnataka Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank received threat calls on Sunday and Priyank filed a complaint with the state police chief.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka Congress on Wednesday demanded that the state government to set up a special investigation team immediately to investigate the ‘threat calls’ made to the Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge.

“The threat calls made to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge is a serious security matter and should not be taken lightly by the government,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar tweeted.

“I urge CM of Karnataka and Home Minister to setup a special investigation team immediately to catch the culprits,” he added in the tweet.

Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank received threat calls on Sunday and Priyank filed a complaint with the state police chief.

According to the complaint, Kharge received the call in the wee hours of Sunday on his landline while Priyank later got a call from a private number on his mobile phone. Priyank, also a Congress MLA, said in his complaint that the caller spoke in Hindi and English and used invective against his father Kharge. The caller reportedly spoke about the Rajya Sabha election and threatened Kharge.

Priyank lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Police Praveen Sood and former MLC Ramesh Babu shared a copy of the complaint on Twitter on Tuesday.

Former Union minister Kharge, 77, submitted his nomination papers on Monday. Kharge, who had been undefeated in polls since 1972, lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from his home region of Kalaburagi by BJP newcomer Umesh Jadhav.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:37 (IST)11 Jun 2020
Karnataka bans live online classes up to class 5, private schools cannot charge for e-teaching

The Karnataka government Wednesday decided to stop live online classes conducted by schools across the state for students up to the fifth standard.

“Online classes shall not be conducted for pre-primary (LKG, UKG) and primary classes (up to Class 5) henceforth. Such classes will not substitute classroom teaching and might affect the students’ age and mental well-being,” Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

He added that private schools will not be allowed to charge for online teaching. However, pre-recorded classes shall be conducted.

Read more

08:34 (IST)11 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

"By denying permission to the event again, BJP Govt is indulging in vendetta politics,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted from its official account.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka denied permission — for the third time — for the swearing-in ceremony of D K Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the Congress termed the decision as ‘vendetta politics’ on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Mallikarjun Kharge, son receive threat calls

“On June 14th, ‘PRATHIJNA DINA’ was to be held at 7,800 locations across Karnataka with 10 lakh+ Congress Karyakartas attending it, with care taken w.r.t safety precautions for COVID & social distancing. By denying permission to it again, BJP Govt is indulging in vendetta politics,” the Karnataka Congress tweeted from its official account.

Also Read | Karnataka bans live online classes up to class 5, private schools cannot charge for e-teaching

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 10 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd