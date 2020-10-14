scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 recoveries breach 6 lakh mark

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Since October 1 over 1.17 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. A total of 3,47,879 people have recovered from the infection from September 1 onwards and recoveries have outnumbered active cases by over five times.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: October 14, 2020 8:22:56 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 8,191 new Covid-19 cases and 87 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,26,106 and the death toll to 10,123.

The state also saw 10,421 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state past the 6-lakh mark.

Since October 1 over 1.17 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. A total of 3,47,879 people have recovered from the infection from September 1 onwards and recoveries have outnumbered active cases by over five times.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,776 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported 416 cases, Tumakuru 391, Belagavi 358, and Dakshina Kannada 314. According to the state health department, as many as 1,06,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,023 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 61,37,221 in the state.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:22 (IST)14 Oct 2020
Bengaluru civic body introduces online auto renewal system for trade licence

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced an online auto-renewal system to renew trade licences.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order, stating that trade licences will be auto-renewed online based on the e-payment of the prescribed trade fee.

"The applicant or business need not submit any separate application. The applicant can download the digitally signed approval certificate through the portal without any physical tough point with the department," Commissioner said in the order.

"This was in line with the government’s decision to simplify the business regulatory procedures in the State," he added.

08:22 (IST)14 Oct 2020
Sandalwood drug case: CCB nabs another drug supplier

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested Ashwin Bhogi, a suspect in the Sandalwood drugs case, from Chikkamagaluru.

Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the accused Ashwin Bhogi was detained in Chikkamagalur. He is being brought to Bengaluru for further inquiry.

Bhogi was on the run after the CCB arrested suspended RTO clerk B K Ravi Shankar in the drug case. Bhogi been named accused number nine in the FIR registered at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru.

Police produced him before the court and have taken him in seven-day police custody for further questioning.

The CCB police had earlier arrested the two Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa in connection with the same case.

08:21 (IST)14 Oct 2020
Karnataka bypolls: JD(S) picks Krishnamurthy for RR Nagar

The JD(S) on Tuesday announced Krishnamurthy V as its candidate for the Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) bypoll. He heads the JD(S) party’s Jnanabharathi unit. JD(S) had announced Ammajamma, wife of the late MLA B. Sathyanarayana, as the candidate in Sira last week, but the R.R. Nagar candidate announcement had been delayed.

The JD(S) announcement came soon after the BJP announced Munirathna as its candidate in R.R. Nagar on Tuesday.

RR Nagar will go for bypolls on November 3. The last date to submit nominations is October 16. Krishnamurthy will submit his nomination papers on Wednesday JDS said in a release.

RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded late IAS officer D K Ravi’s wife H Kusuma from RR Nagar.

08:20 (IST)14 Oct 2020
IMD sounds 'Red Alert' in 10 North Karnataka districts, warns heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, for 10 districts in north Karnataka.

Owing to the deep depression over Bay of Bengal, gusty winds of 55-65 kmph travelled through parts of Andhra Pradesh leading to the formation of cyclonic circulation, which triggered rains in Karnataka .

A red alert has been sounded for Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts for Wednesday and Thursday.

08:18 (IST)14 Oct 2020
Karnataka Covid-19 recoveries breach 6 lakh mark

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 8,191 new Covid-19 cases and 87 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,26,106 and the death toll to 10,123.

The state also saw 10,421 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state past the 6-lakh mark.

Since October 1 over 1.17 lakh people recovered from Covid-19. A total of 3,47,879 people have recovered from the infection from September 1 onwards and recoveries have outnumbered active cases by over five times.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,776 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported 416 cases, Tumakuru 391, Belagavi 358, and Dakshina Kannada 314. According to the state health department, as many as 1,06,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,023 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 61,37,221 in the state.

08:17 (IST)14 Oct 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, Karnataka rains, bypolls, IPL betting and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

How to Vote in #India: Steps to Vote and voting timings for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Both Assembly segments will go for bypolls on November 3. (AP/Representational)

The BJP Tuesday announced its candidates for the by-election to the Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) assembly constituencies. Former MLA Munirathna will contest from RR Nagar in Bengaluru while Dr Rajesh Gowda, a radiologist, will stand from Sira in Tumakuru district.

Both Assembly segments will go for bypolls on November 3. The last date to submit nominations is October 16.

The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.

READ | Karnataka: BJP announces candidates for RR Nagar, Sira bypolls

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104 (toll-free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

READ | Bengaluru Police arrest man who sexually assaulted minor girl

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus October 13 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd