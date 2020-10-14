Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 recoveries breach 6 lakh mark

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 8,191 new Covid-19 cases and 87 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,26,106 and the death toll to 10,123.

The state also saw 10,421 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state past the 6-lakh mark.

Since October 1 over 1.17 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. A total of 3,47,879 people have recovered from the infection from September 1 onwards and recoveries have outnumbered active cases by over five times.

Out of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,776 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported 416 cases, Tumakuru 391, Belagavi 358, and Dakshina Kannada 314. According to the state health department, as many as 1,06,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,023 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 61,37,221 in the state.