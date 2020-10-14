Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 recoveries breach 6 lakh mark

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 8,191 new Covid-19 cases and 87 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,26,106 and the death toll to 10,123.
The state also saw 10,421 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state past the 6-lakh mark.
Since October 1 over 1.17 lakh people have recovered from Covid-19. A total of 3,47,879 people have recovered from the infection from September 1 onwards and recoveries have outnumbered active cases by over five times.
Out of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 3,776 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru reported 416 cases, Tumakuru 391, Belagavi 358, and Dakshina Kannada 314. According to the state health department, as many as 1,06,241 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 43,023 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 61,37,221 in the state.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced an online auto-renewal system to renew trade licences.
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad issued an order, stating that trade licences will be auto-renewed online based on the e-payment of the prescribed trade fee.
"The applicant or business need not submit any separate application. The applicant can download the digitally signed approval certificate through the portal without any physical tough point with the department," Commissioner said in the order.
"This was in line with the government’s decision to simplify the business regulatory procedures in the State," he added.
The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested Ashwin Bhogi, a suspect in the Sandalwood drugs case, from Chikkamagaluru.
Joint Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the accused Ashwin Bhogi was detained in Chikkamagalur. He is being brought to Bengaluru for further inquiry.
Bhogi was on the run after the CCB arrested suspended RTO clerk B K Ravi Shankar in the drug case. Bhogi been named accused number nine in the FIR registered at Cottonpet police station in Bengaluru.
Police produced him before the court and have taken him in seven-day police custody for further questioning.
The CCB police had earlier arrested the two Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa in connection with the same case.
The JD(S) on Tuesday announced Krishnamurthy V as its candidate for the Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) bypoll. He heads the JD(S) party’s Jnanabharathi unit. JD(S) had announced Ammajamma, wife of the late MLA B. Sathyanarayana, as the candidate in Sira last week, but the R.R. Nagar candidate announcement had been delayed.
The JD(S) announcement came soon after the BJP announced Munirathna as its candidate in R.R. Nagar on Tuesday.
RR Nagar will go for bypolls on November 3. The last date to submit nominations is October 16. Krishnamurthy will submit his nomination papers on Wednesday JDS said in a release.
RR Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the-then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year.
Meanwhile, Congress has fielded late IAS officer D K Ravi’s wife H Kusuma from RR Nagar.
The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has predicted heavy showers, accompanied by thunder and lightning, for 10 districts in north Karnataka.
Owing to the deep depression over Bay of Bengal, gusty winds of 55-65 kmph travelled through parts of Andhra Pradesh leading to the formation of cyclonic circulation, which triggered rains in Karnataka .
A red alert has been sounded for Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Belagavi, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts for Wednesday and Thursday.
