Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 5,872 new cases, 88 deaths
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to the state health department, out of 1,00,440 active cases, 99,493 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 947 are in ICU.
A total of over 69,52,835 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,241 were tested on Wednesday alone. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 5,872 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 7,82,773 and the death toll to 10,696 on Wednesday.
The day also saw 9,289 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 5,872 fresh cases reported, 2,717 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, Bengaluru Rural reported 366, Davangere (304), Mysuru (220), Dakshina Kannada (215), Mandya (208), Shivamogga (177), Ballari (145), Tumakuru (143), Hassan (140), followed by others.
Out of 88 deaths, 53 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 9, Tumakuru 4, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mysuru 3, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural and Dharwad 2, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Davngere, Koppal, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura 1.
According to the state health department, out of 1,00,440 active cases, 99,493 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 947 are in ICU.
A total of over 69,52,835 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,241 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 21,623 among them were rapid antigen tests, the department said.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.
Karnataka on Wednesday conducted 1,08,241 Covid tests across 155 labs in a single day, State Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said.
"Karnataka conducted 1,08,241 Covid tests across 155 labs in a single day today. So far we conducted 69,52,835 tests with a positivity rate of 5.42%. 947 patients out of 1,00,440 active cases i.e. 0.94% cases are being treated in ICU," Sudhakar said in a tweet.
He also said that the State's case fatality rate stands at 1.49%.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Sudhakar said that Covid-19 cases and death rate are on the decline in the state. The minister also hoped that the cases will not increase in Mysuru in the days to come.
The temple authorities have restricted the darshan of deity at Kollur Mookambika Temple from 5 pm on October 24 due to rathotsava.
According to the temple's executive officer Aravind Suthagund, the rathotsava of the temple will be held on the day of Mahanavami at 5 pm. As a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19, the rathotsava is restricted for the devotees.
"The rathotsava will be held in the presence of priests, and staff of the temple due to Coronavirus," he added.
The temple authorities also said that Vidyarambha will be initiated at the temple on October 25 from 4 am. Only children along with parents are allowed for Vidyarambha.
Cargo volumes at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, recorded positive growth in September, with international freight leading the recovery following a prolonged slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to airport officials, the cargo processed in September was 32,449 MT, a growth of 0.3 per cent, against the same period last year.
“This resurgence in cargo movement powered Bengaluru Airport to become the first metro airport in India to record growth in freight in September 2020, compared to the same period last year. Improved connectivity and increase in passenger to cargo (P2C) aircraft, combined with proactive measures by Bengaluru to enable seamless processing to have pushed cargo volumes into positive territory,” Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Bengaluru police have arrested a delivery partner of an e-commerce company for allegedly trying to sell marijuana near Kalasipalyam bus stand.
According to police, around 10 kg of marijuana, worth Rs 8 lakh, was seized from the accused, Gondipalli Vanshi (20).
A senior police officer from VV Puram police station said, "Vamshi was a student of a PU college from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. He dropped out due to financial reasons and was working as a delivery partner for an e-commerce company in the city."
"According to the investigation, he was unable to make ends meet with his salary, and decided to start peddling drugs," police added.
Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) and Bengaluru Division of South West Railways (SWR) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide multimodal transit integration facilities for passengers through Yeshwantpur railway and Metro stations.
According to the BMRCL release, this is aimed at mitigating constraints being faced by the passengers like a lack of direct and easy connectivity between railway and Metro stations, narrow access roads to the railway station on both east and west side, lack of access to Metro station for the residents living at east of the railway station, difficulty in reaching the railway station from areas west of NH-4 (Tumkur-Bangalore Road), absence of bus stand nearby and inadequate space for auto stand and limited parking facility.
The new MOU will facilitate BMRCL and SWR for use by both railway and Metro passengers. One foot over bridge (FoB-1) of 82 m length will be constructed connecting the railway station's existing FoB with Metro station's concourse, another FoB-2 of 230 m length branching out from FoB-1 and then connecting east side of the railway station to facilitate seamless connectivity, BMRCL said in a statement.
