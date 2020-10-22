Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports 5,872 new cases, 88 deaths

A total of over 69,52,835 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,241 were tested on Wednesday alone. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 5,872 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 7,82,773 and the death toll to 10,696 on Wednesday.

The day also saw 9,289 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 5,872 fresh cases reported, 2,717 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, Bengaluru Rural reported 366, Davangere (304), Mysuru (220), Dakshina Kannada (215), Mandya (208), Shivamogga (177), Ballari (145), Tumakuru (143), Hassan (140), followed by others.

Out of 88 deaths, 53 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada 9, Tumakuru 4, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Mysuru 3, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural and Dharwad 2, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Davngere, Koppal, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura 1.

According to the state health department, out of 1,00,440 active cases, 99,493 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 947 are in ICU.

A total of over 69,52,835 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,241 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 21,623 among them were rapid antigen tests, the department said.