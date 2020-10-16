Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 8,477 new cases in Karnataka, 85 deaths
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of October 15 evening, cumulatively 7,43,848 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,283 deaths and 6,20,008 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Two policemen wearing coronavirus-themed helmets during an awareness programme in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 8,477 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 85 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7.43 lakh and the death toll to 10,283. It also saw 8,841 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the fresh cases, 3,788 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.
According to the health department, out of 1.13 lakh active cases, 1.12 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 939 are in ICU.
Out of total 85 deaths reported on Thursday, 45 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Chikkaballapura 4, Ballari, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru 3, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura 2, and Bagalkote, Bidar, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur 1.
Karnataka has tested over 63,55,803 samples so far, out of which 1,04,811 were tested on Thursday alone, and 30,977 among them were rapid antigen tests.
On Thursday, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,788 Covid-19 cases Bengaluru Rural 454, Hassan 440, Mysuru and Belagavi 303, Dakshina Kannada 301, Ballari 282, Tumakuru 252, Mandya and Chikkaballapura 230, followed by others.
The raid at Vivek Oberoi’s house comes days after CCB police carried out searches at various premises belonging to Ricky Rai, son of “reformed” don late Muthappa Rai in connection with the Sandalwood drug case.
Following a tip-off, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Thursday raided Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s Mumbai residence in search of Aditya Alva, one of the main accused in the Sandalwood drug case.
Alva is the son of late minister Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi. He is amongst the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB.
According to CCB, Aditya has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
The Karnataka state government has allowed the sale of crackers ahead of the Diwali (Deepavali) season from November 1 to 17. Further, it has instructed vendors, customers, and local administrators to follow several guidelines stipulated to keep Covid-19 spread in check.
According to the guidelines issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, vendors will be allowed to sell crackers and other items in locations far from other commercial and residential spaces.
“Only authorised dealers who obtain necessary clearance from offices concerned will be allowed to set up shops. Each shop should have cross-ventilation facilities and should display the license provided by the concerned authority,” the guidelines stated.
With heavy rain in several parts of North Karnataka from past few days, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is scheduled to review the situation with deputy commissioners of the affected districts on Friday.
“I’m reviewing the situation with all deputy commissioners on Friday. I will also release the necessary funds,” Yediyurappa told reporters. Yediyurappa has also directed district in-charge ministers to go and review the situation.
Among the districts that have seen a trail of destruction due to rains and floods include Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, and Belagavi.
According to the Met department forecast for 24 hours issued on Thursday, rain, thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over North Interior Karnataka, and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka.
The rain subsided in Kalyana Karnataka region but floods continued to wreak havoc along the course of major rivers, especially the Bhima river in Kalaburagi on Thursday.
Heavy discharge of water from the Ujjani and the Veer reservoirs in Maharashtra caused floods along the Bhima river basin in the district. The Kalaburagi district administration has sounded a red alert for two days.
According to Deputy Commissioner Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, two NDRF teams, with the help of the police have rescued about 150 stranded people in the district and over 50 relief centres have been set up and additional centres will be opened if needed, Jyothsna added.
A portion of Gundagarthi bridge in Chittapur taluk in the district has washed away in the floods while disrupting road connectivity between Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The road leading to Hyderabad via Malkhed and Sedam has also been cut off.
Karnataka Congress said it would approach the Election Commission after the police booked its Rajarajeshwari Nagar(RR Nagar) candidate Kusuma H for alleged violation of the election model code of conduct.
KPCC president D K Shivakumar “This is an act of cowardice and hate. The FIR states that Kusuma along with Congress senior leader Siddaramaiah and others tried to enter the 100-metre radius of the BBMP office by pushing through the barricades and that Siddaramaiah’s escort personnel prevented the police from stopping them."
“If there was a violation, why wasn’t Siddaramaiah or the gunman booked? Kusuma is the candidate and she’s a woman. She’s just starting in politics. The FIR was not just an atrocity against a woman, but also against all party workers, " he added.
Bengaluru police on Wednesday booked an FIR against RR Nagar by-poll Congress candidate Kusuma H and escort staff of senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.
A 45-year-old bar owner was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men in front of his establishment off Brigade Road on Thursday night.
According to Bengaluru Police, the shooting took place around 9 pm under Cubbon Park police station limits. The owner of the bar succumbed to his injuries at Mallya Hospital after the attack, police said.
Manish Shetty, owner of Duet Bar, was standing outside his bar around 9pm when he was shot, DCP (central) M Anucheth said. Police suspect that a double-barrel gun was used in the incident. A case of murder has been registered in police station.
The Bengaluru Police searched actor Vivek Oberoi’s residence at Juhu on Thursday in connection with an investigation into a high-profile drug racket.
Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva, son of Karnataka politician Jeearaj Alva, is among those wanted for questioning in the case.
The Central Crime branch of the Bengaluru Police was at Oberoi’s home in search for Alva, officials said. Several leading actors and singers in the Kannada film industry have already been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged supply and consumption of drugs in Bengaluru so far.
