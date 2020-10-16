Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 8,477 new cases in Karnataka, 85 deaths

Two policemen wearing coronavirus-themed helmets during an awareness programme in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday recorded 8,477 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 85 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7.43 lakh and the death toll to 10,283. It also saw 8,841 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the fresh cases, 3,788 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.

As of October 15 evening, cumulatively 7,43,848 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,283 deaths and 6,20,008 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

According to the health department, out of 1.13 lakh active cases, 1.12 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 939 are in ICU.

Out of total 85 deaths reported on Thursday, 45 are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Chikkaballapura 4, Ballari, Belagavi, Shivamogga and Tumakuru 3, Chamarajanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura 2, and Bagalkote, Bidar, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Koppal and Raichur 1.

Karnataka has tested over 63,55,803 samples so far, out of which 1,04,811 were tested on Thursday alone, and 30,977 among them were rapid antigen tests.

On Thursday, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,788 Covid-19 cases Bengaluru Rural 454, Hassan 440, Mysuru and Belagavi 303, Dakshina Kannada 301, Ballari 282, Tumakuru 252, Mandya and Chikkaballapura 230, followed by others.