Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply to be hit in Bengaluru on June 11

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply in Bengaluru will be disrupted on Thursday (June 11) in several areas in Bengaluru East and South zones, due to a pipeline-related work.
Confirming the same, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) notified that water supply will be disrupted from 6 am to 6 pm due to a linking work that needs to be undertaken below Bannerghatta Road in the city.
(Scroll down for full list of areas affected)
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government rejected the Congress’ request to oraganise the swearing-in ceremony for their new State president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday citing COVID-19 related guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the third time that the government is denying permission for the same. The Congress had earlier planned to conduct the event on May 31 and then June 7, after which the party requested the government to consider the same for June 14.
Rajya Sabha candidate from Congress in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge received threat calls on Sunday, Priyank filed a complaint with the state police chief. Former MLC Ramesh Babu shared a copy of the complaint on Twitter on Tuesday.
According to the complaint by Priyank to the Director General of Police Praveen Sood, Kharge, a former Union Minister, received the call in the wee hours of Sunday on his landline while Priyank later got a call from a private number on his mobile phone. Priyank said in the complaint that the caller spoke in Hindi and English and used invective against his father Kharge. The caller spoke about the Rajya Sabha election and threatened Kharge.
Former leader of the opposition in the 16th Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, 77, submitted his nomination papers on Monday. He has been approved by the Congress leadership to contest a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka in polls to be held on June 19.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has notified that water supply will be disrupted in the city from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday (June 11) due to a linking work that needs to be undertaken below Bannerghatta Road.
Water supply will be affected in the areas mentioned below:
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.