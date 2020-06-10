Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply to be hit in Bengaluru on June 11

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply will be disrupted from 6 am to 6 pm. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply will be disrupted from 6 am to 6 pm. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Water supply in Bengaluru will be disrupted on Thursday (June 11) in several areas in Bengaluru East and South zones, due to a pipeline-related work.

Confirming the same, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) notified that water supply will be disrupted from 6 am to 6 pm due to a linking work that needs to be undertaken below Bannerghatta Road in the city.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government rejected the Congress’ request to oraganise the swearing-in ceremony for their new State president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday citing COVID-19 related guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time that the government is denying permission for the same. The Congress had earlier planned to conduct the event on May 31 and then June 7, after which the party requested the government to consider the same for June 14.