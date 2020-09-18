Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CCB summons former Mayor Sampath Raj again in connection with Bengaluru violence

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Thursday evening summoned former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj for questioning over the Bengaluru riots case.
Sampath Raj, who is DJ Halli corporator in last Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council has been asked to appear before the CCB police on Friday morning. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Sampath Raj is summoned to appear before the CCB officials on Friday.”
The police are investigating whether Sampath Raj, a political rival of Murthy in the party, was also part of the allegedly orchestrated mob violence.
Raj was previously questioned on August 18 and his phone was seized by the police for forensic examination. His nephew and personal assistant Arun Kumar was arrested by the CCB police regarding the case. According to CCB sources, Arun was arrested for allegedly making phone calls to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) during the violence on August 11.
First-time Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for Covid-19, passed away Thursday. He was 55.
In a statement, Manipal Hospital stated:”Ashok Gasti, Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, who was admitted Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road on September 2, diagnosed with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away at 10.31 pm.”
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and seized ecstasy tablets, LSD and marijuana-laced (Tetrahydrocannabinol) jelly worth Rs 4 lakh.
According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), the marijuana-laced jelly is especially harmful as it can attract children.
The arrested have been identified as John Nicholas (21) resident of Kothanur and Irfan Shaikh (29) resident of JP Nagar.
The Supreme Court Thursday said it would pronounce its order on September 21 on a petition which has challenged the decision of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to conduct its separate entrance examination NLAT-2020. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan reserved its order on the plea filed by former NLSIU vice chancellor Professor R Venkata Rao and a parent of the aspirant.
The apex court had on September 11 given its go ahead to NLSIU, Bengaluru to hold its separate exam, which was to be held on September 12, but restrained it from announcing the results and admitting any student till the pendency of the plea.
The bench had said that it is an important matter which needs to be decided. It had issued notice to the university and its vice chancellor Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy and sought their response on the plea. The plea has termed holding of separate examination as “manifestly arbitrary and illegal decision”.
Karnataka on Thursday reported as many as 9,366 new cases and 93 COVID deaths.
The deaths also included a one-and-a-half-month-old baby from the Dakshina Kannada region according to the Karnataka health department. Bengaluru Urban reported the highest single-day spike of 3,799 new cases and 34 deaths. Ballari reported 677 cases, Mysuru 591, Tumakuru 381 and Dakshina Kannada 308.
Totally, 7,629 people have lost their lives in Karnataka till date to COVID-19, while Karnataka's caseload is close to the 5 lakh mark. On Thursday, 7,268 individuals recovered from Coronavirus, 15 districts reported zero discharges. Meanwhile, the data logjam continued due to the doctors' strike across the state.
Bengaluru Metro services between RV Road and Yelachanahalli on Green Line will shut at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday, instead of 9 pm, as the BMRCL will begin further tests on the Phase 2 extension from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura metro line.
To facilitate pre-commissioning testing of systems and trains on the southern extension from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura stations, stations on the green line between RV Road and Yelachanahalli will be closed one hour before the regular closing hours ” said BMRCL chief public relations officer BL Yashavanth Chavan.
However passengers can travel up to RV Road after 8 pm and the last train from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will leave at 8 pm, according to BMRCL. The last train from Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli will leave at 6.56 pm and the train services will operate at RV Road station till 9 pm, he added.
Two major drug hauls – one in November 2018 and another in August 2020 – lie at the heart of the rapidly expanding investigation by the Bengaluru Police Crime Branch into drug use in the city. It has so far led to the arrest of two high-profile actresses, questioning of many from the film world, as well as several whose claim to fame is throwing high-profile parties, and allegations of political links.
None of the arrested has been granted bail so far. Amidst allegations of rampant drug use roiling Bollywood and Mumbai, the Karnataka government has been citing the action as “unprecedented” and proof of its resolve to crack down on the drug mafia.
However, the police have not managed to make any fresh seizures of drugs from any of the accused.
