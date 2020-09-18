Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: CCB summons former Mayor Sampath Raj again in connection with Bengaluru violence

Raj was previously questioned on August 18 and his phone was seized by the police for forensic examination. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) Police on Thursday evening summoned former Bengaluru mayor R Sampath Raj for questioning over the Bengaluru riots case.

Sampath Raj, who is DJ Halli corporator in last Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council has been asked to appear before the CCB police on Friday morning. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Sampath Raj is summoned to appear before the CCB officials on Friday.”

The police are investigating whether Sampath Raj, a political rival of Murthy in the party, was also part of the allegedly orchestrated mob violence.

Raj was previously questioned on August 18 and his phone was seized by the police for forensic examination. His nephew and personal assistant Arun Kumar was arrested by the CCB police regarding the case. According to CCB sources, Arun was arrested for allegedly making phone calls to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) during the violence on August 11.

