Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 73% rise in Covid testing capacity in Bengaluru, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru has seen a drastic reduction in mortality rate and significant rise in Covid testing capacity by 73 percent, said Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar after meeting officials on Monday.
The Minister said that over 13.20 lakh tests have been conducted in Bengaluru till September 19. Staggering 22.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the last one month. There has been an increase by 9.70 lakh tests compared to last month and also a huge increase of testing by 49% when compared to other big cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi, Sudhakar said.
“Mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages and treatment is administered soon. Currently mortality rate is at 1.37% and we have the target to reduce it below 1%. Mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14% and we are very near to our target. Virus is under control and reduction in the number of infected persons,” he explained.
The Southern Railway Monday announced that a fully-reserved double-decker special train will begin services from Wednesday (October 21) between Dr MGR Chennai Central and KSR Bengaluru stations in both directions.
This leads to a direct passenger train service on the route resuming operations after over six months courtesy the coronavirus-induced lockdown, expected to aid hundreds of passengers daily.
As per the notification by Southern Railway. the train will comprise eight AC-chair car coaches and is scheduled to leave Chennai at 7.25 am to reach Bengaluru at 1.10 pm. In the return direction, the train will depart from Bengaluru at 02.30 pm to reach Chennai at 08.30 pm daily.
Reservations for the above specials are open from 8 am on Tuesday (Oct 20), according to the notification.
As many as 5,018 new Covid-19 cases were reported across Karnataka, taking the total number of cases to 7.7 lakh cases on Monday. The state reported 64 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 10,542. In addition, 19 patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died of other reasons, according to the health department.
A total of 8,005 patients were discharged on the day, taking the overall number of persons discharged to 6.5 lakh. A total of 78,581 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban, reported as many as 2,481 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total count to 3,10,021 and 2,363 patients discharged.
Tumakuru reported 253 cases, Chikkaballapura 193, Ballari 186, Bengaluru Rural 173, Mysuru 151, Mandya 130, Dakshina Kannada 107, Chitradurga and Koppal 106 cases.
The Bengaluru metro has decided to reduce the frequency of metro trains from Thursday, at present, trains operate at five-minute frequency during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours. From Thursday, it will be at a frequency of 5 to 12 minutes.
From September 7, when Bengaluru metro resumed operations, trains have been arriving at five-minute intervals between 8 am and 11 am and 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm. During the rest of the day, trains were operated at 10-minute intervals.
The frequency will be at six minutes during the 8 am - 9 am and 10 am - 11 am slots and 4.30 pm - 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm - 8 pm slots. It will further stretch to 12 minutes during the off-peak hours, said in a press release.
On Sundays and general holidays, trains will run at eight-minute intervals in the 10 am-12 pm and 5 pm-7 pm slots. For the rest of the day, it will run at a 12-minute interval, BMRCL added.
Many villages are still submerged in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur districts of North Karnataka and over 35,000 people have been evacuated, as the flood situation remains grim with the Bhima river continuing to flow above the danger mark, officials said on Monday.
According to the Central water commission, the Bhima river has been in spate since October 14 due to torrential rain in Maharashtra and release of water from the dams there.
The river, which is a tributary of the Krishna, has wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura,Yadgir and Raichur, which are experiencing intermittent heavy rain.
Read more
An NDPS special judge hearing the Sandalwood drug case received a threat letter and a parcel with a detonator on Monday, demanding grant of bail to two film actresses and those booked in the August 11 Bengaluru violence, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) said.
Police said that the letter threatened to carry out attacks if he refused to grant bail to suspects arrested in the drugs racket and to release ‘innocent people’ who were arrested in the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots cases
According to the police, the parcel was found outside court hall-37. Sandeep Patil, said that a case has been registered at Halasuru Gate police and investigating to ascertain the source of the letter.
With a technical advisory committee advising the Karnataka government to make Dasara festivities a safe affair on account of Covid-19, the government has issued guidelines to conduct festivities in a muted manner, ensuring precautions such as social distancing and use of masks. The state government has advised that senior citizens and children be kept away from gatherings.
In a circular, the government has stated that crowds should be regulated “to ensure physical distance and frequent sanitization”.
“Events planned to last for many days or weeks should have adequate measures to ensure a cap on physical numbers,” says the circular issued on October 14 by commissioner of health and family welfare Pankaj Pandey.
Read more
Bengaluru has seen a drastic reduction in mortality rate and significant rise in Covid testing capacity by 73 percent, said Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar after meeting officials on Monday.
The Minister said that over 13.20 lakh tests have been conducted in Bengaluru till September 19. A staggering 22.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the last one month. There has been an increase by 9.70 lakh tests compared to last month and also a huge increase of testing by 49% when compared to other big cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi, Sudhakar said.
"Mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages and treatment is administered soon. Currently mortality rate is at 1.37% and we have the target to reduce it below 1%. Mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14% and we are very near to our target. Virus is under control and reduction in the number of infected persons," he explained.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 5, North Karnataka rains, North Karnataka floods, Sandalwood drug case, Bengaluru violence, RR Nagar and Sira bypolls and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.