Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 73% rise in Covid testing capacity in Bengaluru, says Health Minister

Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru has seen a drastic reduction in mortality rate and significant rise in Covid testing capacity by 73 percent, said Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar after meeting officials on Monday.

The Minister said that over 13.20 lakh tests have been conducted in Bengaluru till September 19. Staggering 22.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the last one month. There has been an increase by 9.70 lakh tests compared to last month and also a huge increase of testing by 49% when compared to other big cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi, Sudhakar said.

“Mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages and treatment is administered soon. Currently mortality rate is at 1.37% and we have the target to reduce it below 1%. Mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14% and we are very near to our target. Virus is under control and reduction in the number of infected persons,” he explained.