Friday, June 12, 2020
COVID19


Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept forecasts rain in Bengaluru, BBMP opens control rooms

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The BBMP confirmed the addition of 21 more COVID-19 containment zones in Bengaluru. As many as 17 fresh cases and two deaths were confirmed in the city on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 12, 2020 9:08:02 am
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: “Citizens may alert and ring up their concerned zonal control rooms in case of emergency,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said. Express Photo by Ralph Alex Arakal

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rains in Bengaluru for the next few days, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has opened zonal control rooms to assist citizens with troubleshooting and other related issues.

“Citizens may alert and ring up their concerned zonal control rooms in case of emergency,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

(Scroll down to get contact details of zonal control rooms)

Meanwhile, BBMP confirmed the addition of 21 more COVID-19 containment zones in Bengaluru. As many as 17 fresh cases and two deaths were confirmed in the city on Thursday. At the same time, Karnataka witnessed a spike of 204 new cases taking the total tally to 6245.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

09:08 (IST)12 Jun 2020
COMEDK entrance test postponed to July 25

The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020, a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka, has been postponed to July 25.

According to an official notification, new applications will be accepted from June 14 to 17. The option to to edit and update test centres will be open to candidates from June 18 to June 21.

The exam was scheduled to be held on June 27.

08:34 (IST)12 Jun 2020
Bengaluru rains: Contact details of zonal control rooms

  • RR Nagar - 080-28600954, 28601851
  • South Zone - 080-2656362, 22975703
  • Dasarahalli - 080-28393688, 28394909
  • Mahadevapura - 080-28512300, 28512301
  • Bommanahalli - 080-25735643, 25732447
  • West Zone - 080-23463366, 23561692
  • Yelahanka - 080-23636671, 22975936
  • East Zone - 080-22975803
  • WhatsApp number - 9480685700
  • Central Office - 080-22221188, 22224748, 22975595

08:31 (IST)12 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

bengaluru coronavirus, bengaluru coronavirus cases, BMTC employee tests positive for coronavirus, BMTC coronavirus contact tracing, karnataka coronavirus According to BMTC officials, the employee was admitted to a designated-COVID hospital in the city soon after his test results were confirmed.

Meanwhile, a BMTC driver-cum-conductor working at KR Puram depot tested positive for coronavirus keeping the corporation on its toes to ensure safety to passengers and staff alike.

Read | Bengaluru: BMTC employee tests positive for Covid-19, depot sanitised

At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday gave permission to hold a swearing-in ceremony —‘Prathigna Dina’(oath day in Kannada) for DK Shivakumar as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Read | Karnataka govt gives nod to DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in ceremony as KPCC president

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 11 Highlights

