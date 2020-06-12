Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept forecasts rain in Bengaluru, BBMP opens control rooms

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rains in Bengaluru for the next few days, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has opened zonal control rooms to assist citizens with troubleshooting and other related issues.
“Citizens may alert and ring up their concerned zonal control rooms in case of emergency,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.
(Scroll down to get contact details of zonal control rooms)
Meanwhile, BBMP confirmed the addition of 21 more COVID-19 containment zones in Bengaluru. As many as 17 fresh cases and two deaths were confirmed in the city on Thursday. At the same time, Karnataka witnessed a spike of 204 new cases taking the total tally to 6245.
The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2020, a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in private engineering colleges in Karnataka, has been postponed to July 25.
According to an official notification, new applications will be accepted from June 14 to 17. The option to to edit and update test centres will be open to candidates from June 18 to June 21.
The exam was scheduled to be held on June 27.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.