Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Met Dept forecasts rain in Bengaluru, BBMP opens control rooms

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rains in Bengaluru for the next few days, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has opened zonal control rooms to assist citizens with troubleshooting and other related issues.

“Citizens may alert and ring up their concerned zonal control rooms in case of emergency,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said.

(Scroll down to get contact details of zonal control rooms)

Meanwhile, BBMP confirmed the addition of 21 more COVID-19 containment zones in Bengaluru. As many as 17 fresh cases and two deaths were confirmed in the city on Thursday. At the same time, Karnataka witnessed a spike of 204 new cases taking the total tally to 6245.