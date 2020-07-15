Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru Police seeks citizen aid for effective enforcement of lockdown guidelines

Bengaluru will be under a week-long lockdown from July 14 to July 22. Bengaluru will be under a week-long lockdown from July 14 to July 22.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Tuesday decided to seek help from young citizens between the age of 18 to 45 to work as Civil Police Wardens to enforce Covid-19-related guidelines in the city.

In a tweet, BCP Commissioner Bhaskar Rao wrote, “Inviting physically fit n service minded residents of Bengaluru, both men and women, between the age of 18 to 45 to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-Covid measures. To register log on to http://bcp.gov.in.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka is among the six states in India that have more active cases that recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry. As of July 14, the state has 25,839 active cases as opposed to 17,390 recoveries cumulatively since March.

The other states are Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.