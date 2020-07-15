Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru Police seeks citizen aid for effective enforcement of lockdown guidelines

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Tuesday decided to seek help from young citizens between the age of 18 to 45 to work as Civil Police Wardens to enforce Covid-19-related guidelines in the city.
In a tweet, BCP Commissioner Bhaskar Rao wrote, “Inviting physically fit n service minded residents of Bengaluru, both men and women, between the age of 18 to 45 to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-Covid measures. To register log on to http://bcp.gov.in.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka is among the six states in India that have more active cases that recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry. As of July 14, the state has 25,839 active cases as opposed to 17,390 recoveries cumulatively since March.
The other states are Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.
After the Karnataka government announced a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and rural districts, liquor sales have doubled.
According to the Excise department, they have registered a record sales on July 13 and 14, ever since the lockdown was lifted in the city. The department reported a sale of 4.89 lakh cases of Indian Made Liquor(IML)worth Rs 215.55 crore and 0.83 lakh cases of beer worth Rs 14.83 crore.
On Tuesday till 5pm, the state saw an overall sales worth Rs 179 crore, with 3,88,478 cartons of Indian Made Liquor and 68,653 cartons of beer being sold.
A 59-year-old police sub-inspector attached to the control room in the Bengaluru commissioner’s office died due to COVID-19. He is the sixth police official to die of novel coronavirus in Bengaluru.
According to Bengaluru city police, he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Attibele in Bengaluru Rural and was working at the control room for the past two years.
The deceased was admitted to a private hospital in Attibele area on July 10. The PSI is survived by his wife and son.
The health department officials closed outpatient departments (OPDs) of Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar, and Vikram Hospital, in Cunningham Road, Bengaluru on Tuesday for not treating COVID-19 patients referred by the BBMP.
According to a circular by Health Department, the two hospitals will risk losing their licences under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act if they continue to turn away Covid-19 patients after the 48-hour OPD closure.
Stating an official order by the Karnataka government, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar Tuesday said no hospital can deny treatment or admission to a probable Covid-19 patient.
“Hospitals cannot refuse to treat or admit suspected Covid patients. A test should be done and they should be kept in isolation till results arrive and then shifted to Covid or non-Covid section and treated accordingly,” he said.
This statement comes at a time when the state government and BBMP is facing widespread criticism for not issuing detailed guidelines to hospitals for admitting patients, and other issues like non-availability of hospital beds and ambulances in Bengaluru.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1267 new cases while the same was 2496 in Karnataka on Tuesday.
At the same time, at least 20 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Tuesday, BBMP statistics revealed. According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Chikkasandra topped the list with 23 cases, followed by Shantala Nagar (21), Vasanthapura (19), Sarakki (17), Hombegowda Nagar (17) and Jayanagar (16), among others.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 3452.
The health department also attributed 56 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Tuesday. With this, 377 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1, lockdown in Bengaluru and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.