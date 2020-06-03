Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale; state reports highest single-day spike

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka excise department has allowed liquor shops to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm and microbreweries will be allowed to brew fresh beer. The department has also allowed the bars and restaurants to procure stock for sale of liquor, subject to existing conditions related to the lockdown.
Meanwhile, the excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. “Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Excise Commissioner said in a letter to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts.
The department had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.
Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike so far in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 388 new cases across the state. According to the Karnataka health department bulletin, there are 2,339 active cases in the state and total is 3,796 positive cases, this includes 52 deaths and 1,403 patients have been discharged.
Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 39 containment zones in the city to date. According to BBMP COVID-19 war room statistics, the new containment zones added to the list in the last 24 hours are streets located in Subhash Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, Rayapuram, Azad Nagar, and Nayandahalli.
To date, 398 cases have been confirmed in Bengaluru since the first coronavirus positive case in Karnataka was recorded in the city on March 9. While 234 people have recovered from the infection so far, 152 patients are at designated hospitals under treatment for COVID-19. The city has also recorded 12 pandemic-related deaths so far.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.