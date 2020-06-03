scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale; state reports highest single-day spike

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The department had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 3, 2020 8:34:24 am
Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. (Source: Twitter/Dinesh Gundu Rao)

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka excise department has allowed liquor shops to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm and microbreweries will be allowed to brew fresh beer. The department has also allowed the bars and restaurants to procure stock for sale of liquor, subject to existing conditions related to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. “Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Excise Commissioner said in a letter to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts.

The department had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike so far in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 388 new cases across the state. According to the Karnataka health department bulletin, there are 2,339 active cases in the state and total is 3,796 positive cases, this includes 52 deaths and 1,403 patients have been discharged.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:34 (IST)03 Jun 2020
COVID-19: Bengaluru now has 39 containment zones

Bengaluru's local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 39 containment zones in the city to date. According to BBMP COVID-19 war room statistics, the new containment zones added to the list in the last 24 hours are streets located in Subhash Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, Rayapuram, Azad Nagar, and Nayandahalli.

To date, 398 cases have been confirmed in Bengaluru since the first coronavirus positive case in Karnataka was recorded in the city on March 9. While 234 people have recovered from the infection so far, 152 patients are at designated hospitals under treatment for COVID-19. The city has also recorded 12 pandemic-related deaths so far.

08:28 (IST)03 Jun 2020
Karnataka coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases Karnataka, Karnataka shramik special trains, India news, Indian Express Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also directed the officials to take strict disciplinary action against those not reopening HOPCOMS.. (File Photo)

After conducting a review meeting with the Agriculture and Horticulture departments on Tuesday. Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa said that out of 550 HOPCOMS(Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society) outlets in the State, only 250 were working now.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take strict disciplinary action against those not reopening HOPCOMS.

According to Yediyurappa, scientists have assured the government that Karnataka would not be affected by locust swarms. Agriculture minister BC Patil said, “there was no need to be afraid as the swarm had diverted to other states. We were also afraid that it may reach Bidar, Kalaburagi or Yadagiri in North Karnataka and we had made preparations accordingly but luckily it diverted to other states.”

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus June 2 Highlights

