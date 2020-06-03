Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale; state reports highest single-day spike

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. (Source: Twitter/Dinesh Gundu Rao) Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. (Source: Twitter/Dinesh Gundu Rao)

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka excise department has allowed liquor shops to remain open from 9 am to 9 pm and microbreweries will be allowed to brew fresh beer. The department has also allowed the bars and restaurants to procure stock for sale of liquor, subject to existing conditions related to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the excise department permits fresh brewing of beer and its sale at microbreweries as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30 June. “Permission is hereby accorded to microbreweries for fresh brewing/production and sale of beer as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel container (up to 2 litre) till 30-06-2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the Excise Commissioner said in a letter to Deputy Excise Commissioners of all districts.

The department had called for measures like social distancing, cleanliness, usage of masks and sanitizers, among others, and microbreweries situated in containment zones are not allowed to function.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike so far in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 388 new cases across the state. According to the Karnataka health department bulletin, there are 2,339 active cases in the state and total is 3,796 positive cases, this includes 52 deaths and 1,403 patients have been discharged.