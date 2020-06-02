Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Aarogya Setu must for Bengaluru metro passengers; 90% COVID-19 cases in Karnataka asymptomatic

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: BMRCL officials said that tokens will be issued as only passengers with smart cards with be allowed to travel. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational) Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: BMRCL officials said that tokens will be issued as only passengers with smart cards with be allowed to travel. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational)

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Namma Metro in Bengaluru is ready and waiting for the government’s nod to resume operations as phase one of unlock progresses, passengers will be asked to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app to use the service.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, in a standard operating procedure has mentioned the same among other rules including compulsorily wearing masks to enter the station.

Further, no tokens will be issued as only passengers with smart cards with be allowed to travel, BMRCL officials added.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka by the State War Room revealed that 90 per cent of the coronavirus positive cases so far were found in asymptomatic persons.

Of the total 3408 cases confirmed in the state so far, 1822 patients had a travel history to Maharashtra while 835 others were contacts — either primary or secondary — of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.