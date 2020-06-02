scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus Live Updates: Aarogya Setu must for Bengaluru metro passengers; 90% COVID-19 cases in Karnataka asymptomatic

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Update: Of the total 3408 cases confirmed in the state so far, 1822 patients had a travel history to Maharashtra while 835 others were contacts of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: June 2, 2020 8:22:54 am
Meat in Bangalore metro, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. BMRCL, carrying meat in metro, carrying meat in Bangalore metro, Bangalore news, Indian Express Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: BMRCL officials said that tokens will be issued as only passengers with smart cards with be allowed to travel. (Express file Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP/Representational)

Karnataka Bangalore Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Namma Metro in Bengaluru is ready and waiting for the government’s nod to resume operations as phase one of unlock progresses, passengers will be asked to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app to use the service.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, in a standard operating procedure has mentioned the same among other rules including compulsorily wearing masks to enter the station.

Further, no tokens will be issued as only passengers with smart cards with be allowed to travel, BMRCL officials added.

Meanwhile, an analysis of the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka by the State War Room revealed that 90 per cent of the coronavirus positive cases so far were found in asymptomatic persons.

Of the total 3408 cases confirmed in the state so far, 1822 patients had a travel history to Maharashtra while 835 others were contacts — either primary or secondary — of patients testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Get Bengaluru, Karnataka news today with live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar criticised the government of not having a priority on what had to be done respecting the time (of the pandemic).

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government's decision to raise a 120-feet tall Vivekananda statue on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the Congress party questioned the government's 'priorities' opposing the move.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar criticised the government of not having a priority on what had to be done respecting the time (of the pandemic). "Now is not the time to build any statue. It is time to sort out problems of the state. The state has to be developed. {problems of migrants, labourers, farmers and other sectors need to be addressed instead," he said.

Meanwhile, a cop working at the Karnataka Police headquarters in Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus. Identified as P-3195 by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the constable attached to the internal security division of the DG-IG office is part of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force.

Following the result, the premises of the headquarters has been sanitised. Police officers claim that the infected cop had in no way come in contact with the top brass working from the same campus including DGP Praveen Sood.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

