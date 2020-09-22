Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, police arrest one accused from Kerala

Two officials from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him. (PTI/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City police on Monday night arrested one person from Kerala in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case.

According to police, the arrested is identified Shoab and has been absconding since 2008. Two officials from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said, “Bengaluru city ATC with the assistance of central agencies have detained one accused Shoab, absconding since 2008 in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he has been detained in Kerala and being brought to the city.”

2008 Bengaluru serial blasts rocked the IT city, killing one and injuring eight on 25 July 2008. “More details on the case and involvement of the arrested in the case will be shared tomorrow,” Sandeep Patil added.