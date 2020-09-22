scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, police arrest one accused from Kerala

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to police, the arrested is identified Shoab and has been absconding since 2008.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: September 22, 2020 8:21:43 am
bengaluru shut, bengaluru shut down, bengaluru lockdown, bengaluru coronavirus lockdown, bengaluru news, city news, indian expressTwo officials from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him. (PTI/Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City police on Monday night arrested one person from Kerala in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case.

According to police, the arrested is identified Shoab and has been absconding since 2008. Two officials from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said, “Bengaluru city ATC with the assistance of central agencies have detained one accused Shoab, absconding since 2008 in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he has been detained in Kerala and being brought to the city.”

2008 Bengaluru serial blasts rocked the IT city, killing one and injuring eight on 25 July 2008. “More details on the case and involvement of the arrested in the case will be shared tomorrow,” Sandeep Patil added.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 4 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:21 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Sandalwood Drug Case: Lookout notice issued for Aditya Alva

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued a lookout notice against Aditya Alva, son of the late minister Jeevaraj Alva and who is also the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and film producer Shiva Prakash in connection with the drug scandal in the Kannada film industry.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “From concerned agencies, we found that Aditya Alva and Shivprakash have not left India, hence lookout notice issued against them.”

Recently, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team raided the residence of Aditya Alva in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Aditya Alva is among the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB police. According to CCB police, Aditya is accused number 6 and has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.

Shiva Prakash, a film producer is accused number 1 in the case. The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

08:20 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Karnataka reports 7,339 Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Monday reported 7,339 new cases of Covid-19 and 122 deaths, taking the total tally to 5,26,876 and the death toll to 8,145.

According to the health department, 9,925 patients discharged after recovery on Monday across the state. As of September 21 evening, cumulatively 5,26,876 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,145 deaths and 4,23,377 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,886 cases, Mysuru 524, Shivamogga 348, Chitradurga 326, Tumakuru 300, Hassan 268, Dakshina Kannada 233, Udupi 231, followed by others.

According to the health department, 32 out of total 122 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysru (15), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (8), Dharwad and Shivamogga (7), Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Hassan and Udupi (4); Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Haveri and Tumakuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Raichur and Vijayapura (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi and Koppal (1).

In 95,335 active cases, 94,526 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 809 are in ICU.

08:19 (IST)22 Sep 2020
SC junks NLSIU decision to hold separate entrance test

Ruling that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) “is both in the national interest as well as in the interest of education”, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the notification of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on holding a separate entrance exam and directed it to admit students on the basis of CLAT-2020 results.

The NLSIU held an online National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) on September 12 for admission to its BA LLB (Hons) Programme.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also asked the consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to conduct CLAT-2020 on September 28, while “taking all precautions and care for health of the students after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development”.

08:18 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Congress MLA B K Sangamesh tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Congress MLA B K Sangamesh and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

According to sources, Sangamesh is asymptomatic and admitted to the Manipal Hospital in the city. Sangamesh, representing Bhadravathi constituency tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

08:18 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Karnataka Assembly session curtailed to 6 days

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature began on Monday under the shadow of growing Covid-19 cases in the state, with as many as 60 MLAs, including seven ministers in quarantine.

A decision was taken soon after the session commenced to restrict proceedings to six days instead of the originally planned eight days on account of large absenteeism in the 224-member Assembly.

The BJP government in Karnataka had initially expressed interest in passing 32 Bills in the session including the finance Bill, an amendment to the state fiscal responsibility Act, changes to labour and agricultural land ownership laws and the APMC Act.

08:17 (IST)22 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 4, Karnataka rains, Sandalwood drug case, 2008 Bengaluru blasts and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Farm Bill protests, Farm Bills, farmers protest in Karnataka, Karnataka land reforms amendment Act, Bangalore farmers protest, Bengaluru farmers protest, indian express Protesters assembled under the banner of 'Aikya Horata', which translates to United Struggle. (Photo: Express)

Farmers, labours, Dalit and other organisations organised a massive protest in Bengaluru as the eight-day Karnataka legislature session begins in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Thousands of protesters from various organisations protested against amendments to THe Land Reforms Act, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act, Electricity Act and various labour laws by both Centre and State governments.

The legislature session started in the Vidhana Soudha, on Monday 11 am amid of COVID-19 pandemic by taking all the safety measures.

The massive protest rally by the farmers and also by various other organisations started from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in the city to Vidhana Soudha, but the protesters were stopped near Freedom Park by the police.

The farmers were joined by Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, Justice (retired) HN Nagamohan Das, and centeraninan freedom fighter HS Doreswamy and other activists. The protest was led by Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha State President Kodihalli Chandrashekhar.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll-free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus September 21 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd