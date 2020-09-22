Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, police arrest one accused from Kerala

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru City police on Monday night arrested one person from Kerala in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case.
According to police, the arrested is identified Shoab and has been absconding since 2008. Two officials from the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of Bengaluru City police went to Kerala to arrest him.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, said, “Bengaluru city ATC with the assistance of central agencies have detained one accused Shoab, absconding since 2008 in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru Serial blast case. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him and he has been detained in Kerala and being brought to the city.”
2008 Bengaluru serial blasts rocked the IT city, killing one and injuring eight on 25 July 2008. “More details on the case and involvement of the arrested in the case will be shared tomorrow,” Sandeep Patil added.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have issued a lookout notice against Aditya Alva, son of the late minister Jeevaraj Alva and who is also the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and film producer Shiva Prakash in connection with the drug scandal in the Kannada film industry.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “From concerned agencies, we found that Aditya Alva and Shivprakash have not left India, hence lookout notice issued against them.”
Recently, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team raided the residence of Aditya Alva in Hebbal, North Bengaluru. Aditya Alva is among the 12 accused in the Sandalwood drug scandal which is being investigated by the CCB police. According to CCB police, Aditya is accused number 6 and has been absconding ever since the police started probing the drug case.
Shiva Prakash, a film producer is accused number 1 in the case. The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.
Karnataka on Monday reported 7,339 new cases of Covid-19 and 122 deaths, taking the total tally to 5,26,876 and the death toll to 8,145.
According to the health department, 9,925 patients discharged after recovery on Monday across the state. As of September 21 evening, cumulatively 5,26,876 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 8,145 deaths and 4,23,377 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Bengaluru Urban reported 2,886 cases, Mysuru 524, Shivamogga 348, Chitradurga 326, Tumakuru 300, Hassan 268, Dakshina Kannada 233, Udupi 231, followed by others.
According to the health department, 32 out of total 122 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysru (15), Ballari (9), Dakshina Kannada (8), Dharwad and Shivamogga (7), Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Hassan and Udupi (4); Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Haveri and Tumakuru (3), Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Raichur and Vijayapura (2), and Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburagi and Koppal (1).
In 95,335 active cases, 94,526 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 809 are in ICU.
Ruling that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) “is both in the national interest as well as in the interest of education”, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the notification of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on holding a separate entrance exam and directed it to admit students on the basis of CLAT-2020 results.
The NLSIU held an online National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) on September 12 for admission to its BA LLB (Hons) Programme.
A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also asked the consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to conduct CLAT-2020 on September 28, while “taking all precautions and care for health of the students after following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resource Development”.
Karnataka Congress MLA B K Sangamesh and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
According to sources, Sangamesh is asymptomatic and admitted to the Manipal Hospital in the city. Sangamesh, representing Bhadravathi constituency tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature began on Monday under the shadow of growing Covid-19 cases in the state, with as many as 60 MLAs, including seven ministers in quarantine.
A decision was taken soon after the session commenced to restrict proceedings to six days instead of the originally planned eight days on account of large absenteeism in the 224-member Assembly.
The BJP government in Karnataka had initially expressed interest in passing 32 Bills in the session including the finance Bill, an amendment to the state fiscal responsibility Act, changes to labour and agricultural land ownership laws and the APMC Act.
