Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Necessary to take extra precautions during Mysuru Dasara, BSY tells officials

Yediyurappa said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials to discuss the precautions that need to be undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19, during the Mysuru Dasara.

Also Read | Karnataka announces three-week ‘midterm holiday’ for schools from October 12 to 30

Yediyurappa said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. “It was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season amid COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting was held with the Medical Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials regarding the precautions that need to be undertaken to control the spread of COVID-19 specially during the Mysuru Dasara,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

Earlier, the state government had decided to make the “Naada Habba” (state festival) Mysuru Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year. This year Dasara festivities are likely between October 17 to 26. The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has given some recommendations for conducting Dasara in Mysuru during the pandemic, for continuation of tradition and cultural activities and simultaneously ensuring that the events are COVID-19 safe.