Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Necessary to take extra precautions during Mysuru Dasara, BSY tells officials

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials to discuss the precautions that need to be undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19, during the Mysuru Dasara.
Yediyurappa said it was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season, amid COVID-19 pandemic. “It was necessary to take extra precautions during the upcoming festive season amid COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting was held with the Medical Education Minister, Chief Secretary and senior officials regarding the precautions that need to be undertaken to control the spread of COVID-19 specially during the Mysuru Dasara,” Yediyurappa tweeted.
Earlier, the state government had decided to make the “Naada Habba” (state festival) Mysuru Dasara celebrations a low-key event this year. This year Dasara festivities are likely between October 17 to 26. The COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has given some recommendations for conducting Dasara in Mysuru during the pandemic, for continuation of tradition and cultural activities and simultaneously ensuring that the events are COVID-19 safe.
Karnataka Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar who tested positive for Covid-19 on October 5 has been shifted to a private hospital.
Suresh Kumar was in home isolation. In a post on social media the minister said, “As per the advice from doctors I have been admitted to a private hospital of my friend and I am doing fine.”
Meanwhile, BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for Covid-19.
Raghupathi Bhat took to Twitter to reveal that his swab sample has returned positive for Covid-19 and that he’s been hospitalised following the advice by the doctors.
In a tweet, the MLC Ravikumar said he was asymptomatic and under home quarantine. “I am sorry I am unable to receive calls due to treatment. I request everybody who came in contact with me to get tested,” he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced a three-week “mid-term holiday” for all types of school activities in the state citing instances of several teachers and students contracting the infection as the total tally continues to increase daily in the state.
In an order, Yediyurappa said, “I have come to know through media reports that several teachers have been infected with COVID-19. Therefore, officials gave been directed to issue an order to declare a three-week-long mid-term holiday in the best interest of the health of students and teachers.”
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Sunday held a meeting with CM BS Yediyurappa about precautionary measures to be taken to check the spread of COVID-19 during the ten-day Dasara festival.
Rohini Sindhuri briefed the CM about the steps taken by Mysuru district administration during Dasara and also about the measures taken by the administration like ramping up testing and additional beds at hospitals.
Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Health Department Addl. Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, were present at the meeting.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers with thunder and lightning, for three coastal districts of Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday.
The IMD has sounded red alert for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. According to IMD, this districts are likely to receive spells of heavy rain for next 48.
IMD said that the formation of low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in the coastal districts and many parts of interior Karnataka till Oct 15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rains in parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga Tumakuru, and Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chickballapur, Ramanagara and Davanagere districts. The KSNDMC, which had earlier forecast widespread rains until Tuesday, said the BBMP areas were likely to receive the showers until Wednesday.
Heavy rain that lashed parts of Hyderabad Karnataka region on Sunday has caused loss of lives and damage to crops.
Two youths in Shahabad town of Kalaburagi district were washed away in a stream and a farmer at Govinakoppa village in Bagalakot district was washed away in the Malaprabha river.
Low-lying areas in Kalaburagi city were flooded for hours. After heavy rain that lashed this region, rivers, their tributaries and streams are in spate in Kalaburagi district.
Former chairman and CEO of the city-based Karnataka Bank, Ananthakrishna, died at a private hospital here on Sunday after a brief illness, family sources said.
He was 74 and is survived by his wife and son. Hailing from Bantwal, Ananthakrishna joined Karnataka Bank as an officer in 1971.
He worked in different capacities at the operational and management levels, and was appointed chairman and CEO in the year 2000.
Ananthakrishna retired in 2016. Karnataka Bank made quick progress under his leadership, witnessing exponential growth and establishing pan-India presence.
Congress on Sunday demanded the sacking of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the wake of reports that two companies in which his grandson Shashidhar Mardi became a director after BJP came to power in the state in July 2019 received Rs. 5 crore from seven Kolkata shell companies between March and July 2020.
Calling it a case of “glaring, patent and shameless case of corruption coupled with brazen inaction and silence”, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, reacting to a report in The Sunday Express, demanded a probe into the matter by a “sitting Supreme Court or sitting Chief Justice of a high court”.
“If you have nothing to fear why are you not appointing. Why not register an FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act,” Singhvi said while addressing a press conference. He said if BJP and Yediyurappa had the “minutest” and “slightest” sense of shame, “he must resign or be sacked”.
Karnataka reported 9,523 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 75 related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 7.10 lakh and death toll to 9,966. According to the health department, the day also saw 10,107 patients getting discharged from the hospital.
Bengaluru urban reported 4,623 cases, Mysuru 541, Hassan 463, Chitradurga 378, Belagavi 331, Tumakuru 285, Mandya 267, Dakshina Kannada 265, Ballari 226, followed by others.
Out of the 75 deaths reported, 24 are from Bengaluru urban, Mysuru 11, Kolar 7, Dakshina Kannada 5, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Tumakuru 3 and others.
Out of 1.20 lakh active cases, 1.19 lakh patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 904 are in ICU, the Health department said in its bulletin.
