Friday, July 10, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Tahsildar on duty stabbed by retired headmaster in Kolar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the incident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 10, 2020 8:25:46 am
IPS officer protests near ex wife home, bengaluru news, bangalore news, IPS officer wife, Arun Rangarajan IPS, Ilakkiya Karunakaran, indian express According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land. (Photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tahsildar of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district was allegedly stabbed to death by a retired headmaster during a survey of land on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land.

According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land.

“The two were involved in a heated argument and Chandramaulishwara tried to intervene. This time, Venkatachalapathi lost his cool and stabbed the Tahsildar to death,” police said.

Tahsildar was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to the injuries on the way, police added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the incident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:25 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Karnataka reports 2,228 new COVID-19 cases while Bengaluru alone adds 1,373 cases

Bengaluru alone reported 1,373 new cases of the total 2,228 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the total tally of infections in Karnataka surged to 31,105.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 2228 cases, 957 discharges and 17 deaths, according to the health department bulletin.

Of the total positive cases, 12,833 persons have recovered and been discharged while 17,782 active cases are being treated at COVID-19 designated hospitals. 457 persons are admitted to the ICU. The death toll in the state stands at 486.

The following districts also reported a spike in cases: Dakshina Kannada - 167 cases, Kalaburagi - 85; Dharwad - 75; Mysuru - 52; Ballari - 41; Davangere - 40; Shivamogga - 37; Bagalkote - 36; Kolar - 34 and Chikkaballarpura - 32 cases.

08:24 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Covid-19: CM to meet Bengaluru ministers, MPs, MLAs, corporators

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will meet State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and corporators from Bengaluru for a meeting to discuss strategy to manage the Covid-19 situation in the city today.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting is scheduled to take place in Palace Grounds.

08:23 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Bengaluru: CM appoints ministers for zone-wise management of Covid-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday appointed ministers to lead Covid-19 operations across 8 zones identified within the city limits of Bengaluru.

The ministers in-charge of the eight BBMP zones are as follows:

  • Ashwathnarayan CN - BBMP West
  • R Ashok - BBMP South
  • S Suresh Kumar - Bommanahalli
  • V Somanna - BBMP East
  • S T Somashekar - RR Nagar
  • Byrathi Basavaraj - Mahadevapura
  • K Gopalaiah - Dasarahalli
  • S R Vishwanath (CM’s political secretary) - Yelahanka

As on Thursday evening, Bengaluru has cumulatively reported 13,882 coronavirus cases with 10,870 remaining active.

08:22 (IST)10 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The Karnataka government has procured around 693 ICU ventilators since March — 630 through the Centre and 63 on its own — to make up for shortages in the government health care sector.

The Karnataka government has received 630 ventilators sponsored by the PM Cares Fund for deployment in the battle against Covid-19 but health officials are seeking to evaluate the efficiency of the devices, following reports of certain purchases not measuring up to the necessary standards for Covid patients in some hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi.

READ | Karnataka gets 630 PM CARES ventilators, to check efficiency before use

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

