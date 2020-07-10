Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Tahsildar on duty stabbed by retired headmaster in Kolar

According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land. (Photo for representation) According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land. (Photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tahsildar of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district was allegedly stabbed to death by a retired headmaster during a survey of land on Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land.

According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land.

“The two were involved in a heated argument and Chandramaulishwara tried to intervene. This time, Venkatachalapathi lost his cool and stabbed the Tahsildar to death,” police said.

Tahsildar was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to the injuries on the way, police added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the incident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.