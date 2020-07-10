Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Tahsildar on duty stabbed by retired headmaster in Kolar

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Tahsildar of Bangarpet taluk in Kolar district was allegedly stabbed to death by a retired headmaster during a survey of land on Thursday evening.
According to police, the incident occurred when tahsildar Chandramaulishwara (54) had gone to Toppanahalli village in Bangarpet Taluk in Kolar to survey a piece of land.
According to Superintendent of Police of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Sujeetha Salman, there was a dispute between surveyor Rama Murthy and the retired headmaster Venkatachalapathi over ownership of the land.
“The two were involved in a heated argument and Chandramaulishwara tried to intervene. This time, Venkatachalapathi lost his cool and stabbed the Tahsildar to death,” police said.
Tahsildar was immediately rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but succumbed to the injuries on the way, police added.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the incident, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the bereaved family and a government job to one of the family members.
Bengaluru alone reported 1,373 new cases of the total 2,228 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the total tally of infections in Karnataka surged to 31,105.
Karnataka on Thursday reported 2228 cases, 957 discharges and 17 deaths, according to the health department bulletin.
Of the total positive cases, 12,833 persons have recovered and been discharged while 17,782 active cases are being treated at COVID-19 designated hospitals. 457 persons are admitted to the ICU. The death toll in the state stands at 486.
The following districts also reported a spike in cases: Dakshina Kannada - 167 cases, Kalaburagi - 85; Dharwad - 75; Mysuru - 52; Ballari - 41; Davangere - 40; Shivamogga - 37; Bagalkote - 36; Kolar - 34 and Chikkaballarpura - 32 cases.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will meet State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and corporators from Bengaluru for a meeting to discuss strategy to manage the Covid-19 situation in the city today.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the meeting is scheduled to take place in Palace Grounds.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday appointed ministers to lead Covid-19 operations across 8 zones identified within the city limits of Bengaluru.
The ministers in-charge of the eight BBMP zones are as follows:
As on Thursday evening, Bengaluru has cumulatively reported 13,882 coronavirus cases with 10,870 remaining active.
