Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bhagamandala in Kodagu district receives record 486 mm rainfall

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bhagamandala in Kodagu district has received rainfall of 486 mm in the 24-hour period on Wednesday and Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. It has surpassed the previous daily record of rainfall in the district at 300.2 mm rainfall at Madikeri on August 17, 2018.
The district administration has sent an Advance Rescue Team to Talacauvey in Bhagamandala. Five people were missing after a massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area, on Wednesday night. The rescue operation has been halted by the administration due to fog and heavy rain in the area.
According to IMD data, in the last three days, the district has received an average of 106.12 mm (between 8.30 am of August 3 and 4), 142.49 mm (August 4 and 5) and 162.4 mm (August 5 and 6).
Residents of Kodagu can dial the toll-free number 1077 and complaints can be lodged through WhatsApp on 8550001077.
The Karnataka High Court has directed the Centre not to publish the final notification of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 till September 7, observing that the draft was not publicised in vernacular languages.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order on Wednesday on a plea by United Conservation Movement, restraining the government from finalising the draft EIA 2020 unless wide publicity was given to it in local languages.
The bench also maintained that the Ministry should give reasonable opportunity and time to the citizens to file their objections and suggestions till the next date of hearing.
Karnataka continues to record a steep increase in coronavirus cases, reporting as many as 6805 cases and 93 deaths on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 2544 more people have been infected in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours while 15 deaths were reported in the city. The capital city has 32,314 active cases as on August 6.
As heavy rains continued to lash Karnataka on Thursday, the state government announced financial assistance to families affected by the downpour. "As immediate relief, Rs 10,000 assistance should be provided to the families affected by rain, Rs 5 lakhs to completely damaged houses and if the house is partially damaged, relief must be distributed as per the damage", Chief Minister Yediyurappa directed officials.
In the wake of hostels, schools and colleges located in district headquarters converted into Covid Care Centres, the CM instructed officials to use schools, colleges, and other public places in villages as relief centres to those affected by the rains.
"A survey regarding crop loss should also be conducted. A daily report should also be updated to assess total loss faced by the citizens," Yediyurappa added.
Earlier during the day, the CM had announced the release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief work in rain-affected areas in the state.
