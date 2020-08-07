Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bhagamandala in Kodagu district receives record 486 mm rainfall

Five people were missing after a massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area, on Wednesday night. Five people were missing after a massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area, on Wednesday night.

Bhagamandala in Kodagu district has received rainfall of 486 mm in the 24-hour period on Wednesday and Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. It has surpassed the previous daily record of rainfall in the district at 300.2 mm rainfall at Madikeri on August 17, 2018.

The district administration has sent an Advance Rescue Team to Talacauvey in Bhagamandala. Five people were missing after a massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area, on Wednesday night. The rescue operation has been halted by the administration due to fog and heavy rain in the area.

According to IMD data, in the last three days, the district has received an average of 106.12 mm (between 8.30 am of August 3 and 4), 142.49 mm (August 4 and 5) and 162.4 mm (August 5 and 6).

Residents of Kodagu can dial the toll-free number 1077 and complaints can be lodged through WhatsApp on 8550001077.