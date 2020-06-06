scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Govt to construct 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The statue is estimated to cost Rs. 66 crore and the model of the statue is also ready and it will be finalised by the chief minister.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 6, 2020 8:23:32 am
Karnataka govt plans 80-ft statue, 23-acre theme park at airport to honour Kempegowda Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on June 27 which marks the 511st birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka government is set to conduct a foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction of a mammoth 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near the city’s international airport on June 27.

The Kempegowda Development Authority on Friday fixed the date foundation stone laying ceremony and it was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the vice-president of the Kempegowda Development Authority.

“June 27 marks the 511st anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. The statue is estimated to cost Rs. 66 crore and the model of the statue is also ready and it will be finalised by the chief minister,” Aswath Narayan said.

The Karnataka government has roped in sculptors Ram V Sutar and Anil R Sutar to design the Kempegowda statue. Ram V Sutar also designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

According to Aswath Narayan, a land of 23-acre in front of the Kempegowda International Airport has been identified for the statue and the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd has also given clearance for the work to construct the statue.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:23 (IST)06 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

flights in lockdown, flights rule, bombay high court air india flights, airlines middle seat requirement, flights operation A total of 83 persons recovered on Friday, which takes the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,688. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 515 new COVID- 19 cases on Friday which is the highest single-day spike, the number of active cases in the state is 3,088.

According to the health department, most of the cases in the state are the people who returned from other states, particularly Maharashtra. A total of 83 persons recovered on Friday, which takes the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,688.

Also Read | Indira Canteen: Lokayukta junks fund bungling complaint against Siddaramaiah, KJ George

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Also Read | Bengaluru airport to use weather-based smart irrigation system to minimise water usage

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 5 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd