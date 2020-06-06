Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Govt to construct 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near Bengaluru airport

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on June 27 which marks the 511st birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on June 27 which marks the 511st birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka government is set to conduct a foundation stone laying ceremony of the construction of a mammoth 108-ft bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda near the city’s international airport on June 27.

The Kempegowda Development Authority on Friday fixed the date foundation stone laying ceremony and it was announced by the Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the vice-president of the Kempegowda Development Authority.

“June 27 marks the 511st anniversary of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. The statue is estimated to cost Rs. 66 crore and the model of the statue is also ready and it will be finalised by the chief minister,” Aswath Narayan said.

The Karnataka government has roped in sculptors Ram V Sutar and Anil R Sutar to design the Kempegowda statue. Ram V Sutar also designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

According to Aswath Narayan, a land of 23-acre in front of the Kempegowda International Airport has been identified for the statue and the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd has also given clearance for the work to construct the statue.