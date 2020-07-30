Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka High Court allows K-CET exams

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to postpone the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) which is scheduled on July 30 and 31.
A division bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun, refused to stay the May 13, 2020 notification of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announcing the dates.
“Authorities shall make sure that conditions in the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health and the guidelines of the state are scrupulously followed by all,” the High Court stated in its order.
The High Court also directed the KEA and other state authorities to provide transportation and other logistical support to students, their parents, wherever needed, including those staying in containment zones.
A group of women in Hangal town of Karnataka’s Haveri district helped a woman deliver her baby with the help of a doctor from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hubballi, who assisted them through a video call.
Vasavi Pathepur of Kittur Chennamma Street was expecting her second baby, which was due in July-end, but she developed labour pain in the afternoon this Sunday. Her husband Raghvendra could not find any ambulance to take her to hospital as most ambulances were deployed on COVID-19 duty.
The Bengaluru police have arrested three people who sold demonetised currency and offered commissions to the buyers.
The arrested are Kiran Kumar (32), resident of Magadi Road, B R Praveen Kumar from Manasa Nagar and Pavan Kumar from Kalasipalyam. According to police, they were arrested as they waited for customers with Rs 1,000 demonetised currency at an apartment in Jalahalli, North Bengaluru.
The police have seized old notes worth Rs 30 lakh from the trio and they have been booked under cheating and the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act.
Over 65% of Covid-19 deaths that have occurred in Bengaluru since July 1 — when cases and mortalities in the city began rocketing — happened within 24 hours of hospital admission or involved patients who were already dead when brought to hospital, an analysis of daily health bulletins put out by the Karnataka government shows.
Bengaluru saw 860 coronavirus-linked deaths between July 1 and July 28. Of these, 479 (55%) died within 24 hours of hospital admission while 94 (10%) were declared dead on arrival, shows the data, that includes date of admission in each case and date of death in case of fatalities.
