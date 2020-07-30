Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka High Court allows K-CET exams

A division bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun, refused to stay the May 13, 2020 notification of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announcing the dates. (Representational image) A division bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun, refused to stay the May 13, 2020 notification of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announcing the dates. (Representational image)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea to postpone the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) which is scheduled on July 30 and 31.

A division bench, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M I Arun, refused to stay the May 13, 2020 notification of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announcing the dates.

“Authorities shall make sure that conditions in the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health and the guidelines of the state are scrupulously followed by all,” the High Court stated in its order.

The High Court also directed the KEA and other state authorities to provide transportation and other logistical support to students, their parents, wherever needed, including those staying in containment zones.