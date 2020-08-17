Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Four fishermen missing as boat capsizes off in Udupi

scorecardresearch
Monday, August 17, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 17, 2020 8:27:38 am
The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals. (PTI) (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Despite a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 11 fishermen were onboard on a traditional boat. Others were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity. The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.

IMD had issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:27 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Four fishermen missing as boat capsizes off in Udupi

Despite a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 11 fishermen were onboard on a traditional boat. Others were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity. The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.

IMD had issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.

08:26 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Kerala-Karnataka RTC buses to resume for Onam festival; here is the full list

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) has decided to resume interstate bus services to and from Karnataka for the Onam festival.

In a Facebook post, Kerala RTC said that the bus services between Kerala and Karnataka will resume between August 25 and September 6.

The passengers who will travel to Kerala should register themselves on the state’s COVID-19 Jagratha portal and get the required travel pass.

According to Kerala SRTC, the services are being resumed with strict regulatory protocols. "Travellers are responsible for the restrictions made by the Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments on the day of travel. If any passenger disagrees with this, the ticket charge will be refunded," Kerala RTC said in the announcement.

Here is the list of the special bus services by Kerala SRTC:

Kerala to Karnataka

  • Thiruvananthapuram - Bengaluru (Kozhikode) — 3 pm
  • Kottayam - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.30 pm
  • Pathanamthitta - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 5.31 pm
  • Ernakulam - Bengaluru (Kutta) — 4.45 pm
  • Thrissur - Bengaluru (Palakkad-Salem) — 8 pm
  • Palakkad - Bengaluru (Salem) — 9 pm
  • Kannur - Bengaluru (Virajpet) — 7.35 am
  • Kozhikode - Bengaluru (Sulthan Bathery) — 8 am
  • Kasaragod - Bengaluru (Sullia, Madikeri, Mysuru) — 8.30 pm

Bengaluru to Kerala

  • Bengaluru - Thiruvananthapuram (Kozhikode) — 3.30 pm
  • Bengaluru - Kottayam (Salem-Palakkad) — 3.45 pm
  • Bengaluru - Pathanamthitta (Salem-Palakkad) — 7.32 pm
  • Bengaluru - Ernakulam (Kutta) — 7 pm
  • Bengaluru - Thrissur (Salem-Palakkad) — 8 pm
  • Bengaluru - Palakkad (Salem) — 9 pm
  • Bengaluru - Kannur (Virajpet) — 9.05 am
  • Bengaluru - Kozhikode (Sulthan Bathery) — 11.45 pm
  • Bengaluru - Kasaragod (Mysuru, Mercara, Sullia) — 8.30 pm

08:22 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Youth arrested in Bengaluru violence case dies after surgery

A 24-year-old youth who was arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the violence in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 died at a government hospital on Saturday following a surgery.

The deceased, Sayyad Nadeem, was found to be Covid-positive and did not respond to post-operative treatment due to subsequent complications, Additional CP (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar said.

08:21 (IST)17 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka rains, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus August 14 Highlights

