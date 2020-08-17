Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Four fishermen missing as boat capsizes off in Udupi

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Despite a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 11 fishermen were onboard on a traditional boat. Others were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity. The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.
IMD had issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.
Despite a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 11 fishermen were onboard on a traditional boat. Others were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity. The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.
IMD had issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC) has decided to resume interstate bus services to and from Karnataka for the Onam festival.
In a Facebook post, Kerala RTC said that the bus services between Kerala and Karnataka will resume between August 25 and September 6.
The passengers who will travel to Kerala should register themselves on the state’s COVID-19 Jagratha portal and get the required travel pass.
According to Kerala SRTC, the services are being resumed with strict regulatory protocols. "Travellers are responsible for the restrictions made by the Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments on the day of travel. If any passenger disagrees with this, the ticket charge will be refunded," Kerala RTC said in the announcement.
Here is the list of the special bus services by Kerala SRTC:
Kerala to Karnataka
Bengaluru to Kerala
A 24-year-old youth who was arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the violence in Bengaluru on the night of August 11 died at a government hospital on Saturday following a surgery.
The deceased, Sayyad Nadeem, was found to be Covid-positive and did not respond to post-operative treatment due to subsequent complications, Additional CP (Administration) Hemant Nimbalkar said.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on Karnataka rains, COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.