Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Four fishermen missing as boat capsizes off in Udupi

Despite a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), four fishermen drowned after their boat capsized in the sea off Koderi-Kundapur coast in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 11 fishermen were onboard on a traditional boat. Others were rescued by fishing boats in the vicinity. The coastal security police have launched a rescue and search operation with the help of locals.

IMD had issued warnings to fishermen not to venture into the sea. “Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Karnataka coast,” the IMD warning said.