Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of state ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. (Photo for representation) District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. (Photo for representation)

In order to avoid any untoward incident on Wednesday, during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, prohibitory orders have been imposed in four districts in Karnataka.

Kodagu, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people).

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness in the state with senior home department and police officials.

“District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. They can also take decisions regarding banning the sale of liquor,” Bommai said in a statement.

The Home department has asked all Taluk Executive Magistrates or Tahsildars to be present at their respective headquarters for the complete day on Wednesday.