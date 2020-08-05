scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of state ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Kodagu, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people).

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 5, 2020 8:18:41 am
IPS officer protests near ex wife home, bengaluru news, bangalore news, IPS officer wife, Arun Rangarajan IPS, Ilakkiya Karunakaran, indian express District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. (Photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In order to avoid any untoward incident on Wednesday, during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, prohibitory orders have been imposed in four districts in Karnataka.

Kodagu, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people).

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness in the state with senior home department and police officials.

“District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. They can also take decisions regarding banning the sale of liquor,” Bommai said in a statement.

The Home department has asked all Taluk Executive Magistrates or Tahsildars to be present at their respective headquarters for the complete day on Wednesday.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:18 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Guru Raghavendra Co-op Bank scam: CID police raids loan defaulters

CID officials on Tuesday conducted raids on a few businessmen in 15 spots, including Halasur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar and Sadashivanagar in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank.

The Karnataka High Court had handed over the case to CID and it is the first raid they conducted in this connection. Raids were conducted at houses of those who had defrauded the bank by defaulting on loan payments.

Last month, Vasudeva Maiya, the 70-year-old former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank, allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in his car.

On January 10, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stopped the bank from doing business with immediate effect, for alleged irregularities in transactions. It also imposed restrictions on lending and limited withdrawals to Rs 35,000. Along with the RBI, the irregularities of the bank are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, Criminal Investigation Department, and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

08:14 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Ram Temple bhoomi pujan: Karnataka govt orders special poojas, prayers in temples during the event

The BJP-led Karnataka government Tuesday has issued a circular asking the temples in the state to conduct special puja and prayers for the success of Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The circular was issued by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment department as per the direction of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister for Muzrai, Religious Endowment Kota Srinivas Poojary.

“The temples coming under the Muzrai department and also the private temples to organise the special puja and prayers following the COVID-19 guidelines for the successful Bhoomi Pujan at Ayodhya, and for the completion of the Ram temple and the well being of the people of the country,” order stated.

08:13 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Bengaluru’s Covid-19 mortality rate lowest among metros, claims Medical Education Minister

Even as 1,134 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru so far, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday claimed that the city’s mortality rate is the lowest among other metro cities in India.

It is satisfying that the mortality rate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is better compared to other states and metro cities, Sudhakar said.

“Bengaluru records the lowest mortality rate compared to other metros i.e 115 deaths, while the state records 39 deaths per million population. Delhi records five times and Maharashtra three times more than Karnataka in Covid deaths per million population,” he tweeted.

08:12 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Watch: Yediyurappa, under treatment for Covid-19, in Work From Hospital mode

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, admitted at Manipal hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, was seen reviewing files and working from the hospital.

On Tuesday evening, the Chief Minister’s Office shared a video of Yediyurappa working from the hospital.

The hospital in a statement said that Yediyurappa is stable, cheerful and attending to his activities. “Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa continues to remain stable since his admission and has been responding to treatment. He is cheerful and attending to his activities. He is closely being monitored by an expert panel of doctors,” Manipal Hospital said in the statement on Tuesday evening.

08:11 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Karnataka ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

In order to avoid any untoward incident on Wednesday during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, prohibitory orders have been imposed in four districts in Karnataka. Kodagu, Mangaluru, Dharwad and Kalaburagi districts in Karnataka have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (banning assembly of four or more people)

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the security preparedness in the state with senior home department and police officials.

“District administrations or Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police depending on the local situation have been given the powers to impose section 144. They can also take decisions regarding banning the sale of liquor,” Bommai said in a statement.

The Home department has asked all Taluk Executive Magistrates or Tahsildars to be present at their respective headquarters for the complete day on Wednesday.

08:10 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Set up high-level committee in Bengaluru to audit Covid-19 deaths: Dy CM

In the wake of an increased number of Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ashwathnarayan CN Tuesday suggested the BBMP Commissioner to set up a separate high-level Committee to find out the exact reason for these deaths.

After a meeting with BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, the DCM said, “The committee which will be set up under senior officials will identify the reasons for the increased number of deaths in Bengaluru.”

08:09 (IST)05 Aug 2020
JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana passes away due to multisystem organ failure

Sira JD(S) MLA and former minister B Sathyanarayana passed away on Tuesday night.

According to JD(S), Sathyanarayana was suffering liver cirrhosis from the past few years and was recently admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. He passed away on Tuesday night at around 10.45 pm.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Wednesday condoled the death of Sathyanarayana.

Earlier, JDS leaders had announced that B Sathyanarayana passed away on Tuesday morning. Later, JDS spokesperson clarified that Sathyanarayana’s personal secretary had issued wrong information.

08:08 (IST)05 Aug 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

ram mandir bhoomi pujan, ram mandir, ram temple bhoomi pujan, ram temple construction, Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut, indian express news Prohibitory orders have been imposed in four districts to prevent any untoward incidents during the groundbreaking ceremony. (File)

In Kodagu district, prohibitory orders have been imposed by the district commissioner. The order has been issued under Section 144 of CrPC to prevent any untoward incident, Kodagu district administration said in an order on Tuesday. The order will be in force from August 4 midnight to 12 am on August 5 in the district, Kodagu District Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said in the order.

In Kalaburagi, Police Commissioner N Satish Kumar has issued the prohibitory orders and banned liquor from 3 pm Tuesday to 6 am on Thursday, while Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed in Mangaluru by the Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash. The prohibitory order comes into effect from 8 pm on August 4 to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus August 4 Highlights

