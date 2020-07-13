Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka police urged to receive complaints online

Top officers were directed to ensure that adequate personal protective gear is distributed to all police personnel deployed for duties at hospitals and burial grounds. (Photo for representation) Top officers were directed to ensure that adequate personal protective gear is distributed to all police personnel deployed for duties at hospitals and burial grounds. (Photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday ordered the State police force to encourage receiving complaints online and to deploy only essential personnel at police stations across the state, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, he directed top officers to ensure that adequate personal protective gear is distributed to all police personnel deployed for duties at hospitals and burial grounds.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has been reporting a high number of deaths in the last three days. As many as 198 of Karnataka’s total 684 deaths, or about 30 per cent, have been reported since Friday (July 10). On Sunday, the state reported 71 deaths. Only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a comparable number of deaths every day.