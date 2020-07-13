Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka police urged to receive complaints online

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday ordered the State police force to encourage receiving complaints online and to deploy only essential personnel at police stations across the state, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Further, he directed top officers to ensure that adequate personal protective gear is distributed to all police personnel deployed for duties at hospitals and burial grounds.
Meanwhile, Karnataka has been reporting a high number of deaths in the last three days. As many as 198 of Karnataka’s total 684 deaths, or about 30 per cent, have been reported since Friday (July 10). On Sunday, the state reported 71 deaths. Only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a comparable number of deaths every day.
Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi has tested positive for COVID-19. He is the first Minister in the state to have tested positive for novel coronavirus.
On Monday morning he confirmed that he has tested positive in the third test. "Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID-19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative. Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine,” he said in a tweet.
Ravi said that he has taken three tests just to be sure of the diagnosis and he stated that he is asymptomatic and is in home quarantine. “For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all,” he said in another tweet.
Kodagu on Sunday reported one more Covid-19 death, taking the death toll to three in the district. A total of 18 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the district administration said.
There are now 105 active cases in the district. Kodagu DC Annies Kanmani Joy, said, "An 86-year-old woman, who hails from Virajpet taluk, with a history of hypertension, was admitted to the COVID hospital on July 6 and tested positive on July 7. She was on a ventilator and passed away at 10.45 pm on Saturday."
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Kodagu is 169 and there are 68 containment zones in the district. Five more containment zones opened at Uruguthhi Kodlipet, Ambedkar block Hebbale, Suntikoppa behind Primary health centre, Chamaraj bungalow Putaninagar and Ayyappa Swamy temple road Kushalnagar Somwarpet taluk.
Dakshina Kannada district in Coastal Karnataka reported 196 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,230 on July 12 (Sunday).
Meanwhile, the district reported five deaths and 94 patients have been discharged. Out of the total positive cases, 876 persons have been discharged after treatment while 1,308 cases are active.
According to district administration, the new cases include 20 primary contacts, 91 ILI cases, 16 SARI cases and 10 overseas travellers.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, at least 18 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 31 cases, followed by Sudham Nagar (30), Chamarajpet (28), and Jayanagar (26), among others.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 3168. The health department also attributed 45 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Sunday. With this, 274 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The SSLC answer sheets evaluation scheduled to begin on Monday has been postponed in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts following the lockdown announced by the Karnataka government.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “The evaluation at Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts have been postponed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile the evaluation work will go as per schedule in all other districts. The new dates will be announced after July 22.”
Karnataka conducted over 40,000 tests for the first time since the pandemic began over a single weekend.
According to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 20,050 tests were done on Sunday (July 12) while the same was 20,587 on Saturday.
The state had tested over 20,000 on a single day for the first time on Thursday (July 8) a couple of days after a visiting team from the Union Health Ministry recommended the state to ramp up testing numbers.
The testing numbers, which was otherwise around 15,000, has been kept higher since then.
A similar trend has been observed in capital city Bengaluru as well. Over 35 per cent (97 deaths) of the cumulative fatality count (274) in the city linked to the pandemic was confirmed by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services in the last three days alone (from July 10).
Bengaluru alone reported 1,525 new cases of the total 2,627 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the total tally of infections in Karnataka surged to 38,843.
Karnataka in the last 24 hours reported 2,627 cases, 693 discharges and 71 deaths, according to the health department bulletin.
Of the total positive cases, 15,409 persons have recovered and been discharged while 22,746 active cases are being treated at COVID-19 designated hospitals. 532 persons are admitted to the ICU. The death toll in the state stands at 684.
On Saturday, the Karnataka government announced a complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm July 14 to 5 am 22 July. Detailed guidelines on week-long lockdown will be issued on Monday, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
In a statement, Bommai said that senior officers should ensure masks, head gear, gloves and PPE kits are provided to those working in the frontline. Further, all police stations have been ordered to build a glass cabinet at the desk which receives complaints.
"Cleanliness of police stations and hygiene of police personnel should be taken care of and adequate financial assistance for this needs to be allocated across stations," Bommai directed.
