Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 44 police personnel have died of Covid-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Around 44 police personnel have died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka so far, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Thursday.
According to police, the family of all 44 policemen have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief.
“So far 44 policemen have lost their lives due to Covid- 19. We have not just given Rs 30 lakh each to their families. They will also get insurance, other benefits and job to a dependent on the compassionate ground,” Sood said.
The ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel, he added. The DGP also said that he has directed all his subordinates to liberally sanction earned leave to police personnel having comorbidity or serious illness.
A police sub-inspector Shantappa Jadammanavar from Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station in Bengaluru is taking classes for children of migrant workers daily for an hour before reporting to duty.
According to Bengaluru police, Shantappa teaches Vedic maths, general knowldge, and life skills to childrens at a neighbourhood slum in Vinayak Nagar, Nagarbhavi from past 15 days.
Appreciating his work, Bengaluru City police commissioner, Kamal Pant tweeted, “We rise by lifting others! Mr. Shanthappa J, our PSI of @apnagarps teaches Vedic maths, GK, and life skills to the children of migrant laborers daily for an hour before reporting to duty. Such a heartwarming and noble gesture. Kudos. May your tribe increase!”
Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Friday morning conducting searches at Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi house regarding Sandalwood drug case investigation. “We have taken search warrant from Court and now CCB is conducting a search in Ragini house at Bengaluru on drug case investigation,” Joint Commissioner of Police(Crime) Sandeep Patil, told Indianexpress.com
On Thursday, CCB sleuths arrested a second division clerk (SDC) with Regional Transport Office and a close friend to the actress Ragini Dwivedi for his alleged involvement in drugs. The arrested, identified as K Ravishankar, a resident of Vijayanagara in the city is currently under five days of police custody.
The CCB has been investigating drug dealing and substance abuse by Kannada film actors after filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh made statements regarding the case recently. On August 21, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a major drug bust and arrested drug peddlers, who have been supplying drugs to artists in the Kannada film industry.
Indrajit Lankesh on Monday deposed before the CCB police on his claims that the Kannada film industry was in the grip of drugs. He appeared before the CCB in response to the summons and was questioned for almost five hours, days after he claimed that many in the industry were into drugs.
An Indian doctor who was arrested on deportation from Saudi Arabia last week, in connection with an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment plot registered in 2012, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody in Bengaluru after four days of interrogation by the NIA.
Dr Sabeel Ahmed, 38, was produced in a special terrorism court by the agency and his arrest was shown in the original LeT recruitment plot case of 2012.
The case, registered in Bengaluru, has seen 14 other accused convicted, and subsequently released from prison in 2016 after they pleaded guilty.
