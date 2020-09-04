Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 44 police personnel have died of Covid-19 in Karnataka

Director General of Police Praveen Sood said the ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Around 44 police personnel have died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka so far, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

According to police, the family of all 44 policemen have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief.

“So far 44 policemen have lost their lives due to Covid- 19. We have not just given Rs 30 lakh each to their families. They will also get insurance, other benefits and job to a dependent on the compassionate ground,” Sood said.

The ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel, he added. The DGP also said that he has directed all his subordinates to liberally sanction earned leave to police personnel having comorbidity or serious illness.