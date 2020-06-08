Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bannerghatta National Park to allow visitors from today after nearly three months

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates Over-the-counter tickets will not be issued to avoid crowds in a bid to ensure staggered entry. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates Over-the-counter tickets will not be issued to avoid crowds in a bid to ensure staggered entry.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In view of coronavirus cases shooting up high in Karnataka’s coastal district Udupi, religious leaders have decided not to open mosques on Monday, even though the government has allowed to do so.

Confirming this, the Udupi Jilla Muslim Okkuta said in a statement that the same was to ensure that the community is not blamed for the spread of the pandemic. “Our community members have helped people during the lockdown, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. We further condemn the statements made by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Tablighis,” the statement read.

As on Sunday, Udupi recorded 902 COVID-19 cases of which 798 are active, the most in any district in Karnataka.

However, most religious places including churches, temples, and mosques will be open for visitors adhering to MHA guidelines in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Padarayanapura councillor Imran Pasha was arrested on Sunday after his supporters organised a procession following his discharge on recovering from the novel coronavirus. The corporator was admitted to Victoria Hospital on May 30 and was seen greeting his supporters while being moved into an ambulance.

According to the police, Pasha was arrested on Sunday violating the NDMA Act and prohibitory orders. He was then sent to Victoria Hospital jail ward.

On his discharge, several supporters cheered and showered flowers on Pasha which led to a traffic jam on Mysuru Road for some time. People were seen rushing to his car to shake hands with him, compromising social distancing measures.