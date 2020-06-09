scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: EC defers elections for 4 Legislative Council seats; Cabinet to decide reopening of schools in State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: With 308 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the novel coronavirus tally in Karnataka rose to 5760 on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 9, 2020 8:30:05 am
People queue up at a polling station Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The four seats that will fall vacant comprise two Graduates constituency and two Teachers Constituency. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission Monday deferred the elections to the four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, which was due on June 30.

The Election commission said that it is of the considered view that going ahead with the electoral process in the current environment may not be feasible in view of the restrictions imposed for the maintenance of public safety and avoiding health hazard, and therefore, the election cannot be completed within its scheduled term.

The four seats that will fall vacant comprise two Graduates constituency and two Teachers Constituency. While R Chowdareddy Thoopalli from JD(S) and S V Sankanur from the BJP represent Graduates Constituency, Sharanappa Mattur from Congress and Puttanna represent the Teachers’ Constituency. Puttanna was elected on a JD(S) ticket but had switched loyalty to the BJP. He was expelled from the JD(S) in November after which he joined the BJP in March.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will take a decision on reopening of schools in state after discussing the issue in the Cabinet. The primary and secondary education department held a meeting in this regard on Monday.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:30 (IST)09 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Data and a public health crisis The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services also confirmed three more coronavirus-related fatalities in Bengaluru taking the death toll in Karnataka to 64 so far. (File photo for representation)

With 308 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the novel coronavirus tally in Karnataka rose to 5760 on Monday. While most cases were reported from Kalaburagi (99), as many as 18 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in capital city Bengaluru. The Department of Health and Family Welfare Services also confirmed three more coronavirus-related fatalities in Bengaluru taking the death toll in Karnataka to 64 so far.

Meanwhile, the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) have announced their nominees for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka. While JD(S) fielded former Prime Minister and party supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress candidate and veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge submitted his nomination papers on Monday. However, the High Command of the ruling BJP surprised the state leadership by denying all three names recommended by the state cadre to pick two others as candidates — Ashok Gasti (from Raichur) and Eranna Kadadi (from Belagavi). The polls will take place on June 19.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 8 Highlights

