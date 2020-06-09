Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: EC defers elections for 4 Legislative Council seats; Cabinet to decide reopening of schools in State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The four seats that will fall vacant comprise two Graduates constituency and two Teachers Constituency. Express Photo Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The four seats that will fall vacant comprise two Graduates constituency and two Teachers Constituency. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission Monday deferred the elections to the four Karnataka Legislative Council seats, which was due on June 30.

The Election commission said that it is of the considered view that going ahead with the electoral process in the current environment may not be feasible in view of the restrictions imposed for the maintenance of public safety and avoiding health hazard, and therefore, the election cannot be completed within its scheduled term.

The four seats that will fall vacant comprise two Graduates constituency and two Teachers Constituency. While R Chowdareddy Thoopalli from JD(S) and S V Sankanur from the BJP represent Graduates Constituency, Sharanappa Mattur from Congress and Puttanna represent the Teachers’ Constituency. Puttanna was elected on a JD(S) ticket but had switched loyalty to the BJP. He was expelled from the JD(S) in November after which he joined the BJP in March.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government will take a decision on reopening of schools in state after discussing the issue in the Cabinet. The primary and secondary education department held a meeting in this regard on Monday.