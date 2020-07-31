Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 6128 more Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, death toll crosses 1000 in Bengaluru

45 per cent of the cases were from Bengaluru. (File photo for representation) 45 per cent of the cases were from Bengaluru. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Breaking yet another record, Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases Thursday as 6,128 more people tested positive for the infection, while the total rose to 1,18,632. Of these, 45 per cent is from Bengaluru alone.

With the health department linking 22 more fatalities that took place in the last few days to the pandemic, the death toll in the city rose to 1009 on Thursday.

READ | Karnataka: Govt to ramp up testing in Bengaluru; strict action against pvt hospitals charging more

Meanwhile, in view of the daily rise in fresh cases reported from Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Thursday decided to ramp up testing across all eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones in the city.