Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 6128 more Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, death toll crosses 1000 in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Breaking yet another record, Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases Thursday as 6,128 more people tested positive for the infection, while the total rose to 1,18,632. Of these, 45 per cent is from Bengaluru alone.
With the health department linking 22 more fatalities that took place in the last few days to the pandemic, the death toll in the city rose to 1009 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in view of the daily rise in fresh cases reported from Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Thursday decided to ramp up testing across all eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones in the city.
A 33-year-old ambulance driver was beaten up by relatives of a Covid-19 patient who died on the way to the hospital in Bengaluru.
The family members of a 75-year-old patient alleged that the driver did not provide oxygen while carrying the patient to hospital.
The driver later lodged a complaint at the Sadashivanagar police station.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar condemned the attack on the ambulance driver. "Such attacks are inhuman", the minister tweeted, adding that people should not attack drivers who bring patients to hospital.
As many as 57 candidates who are asymptomatic and had tested positive for Covid-19 attended the Mathematics paper of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 held on Thursday, while 49 such students attended the Biology paper.
According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the Biology paper recorded 75.89 per cent attendance while the same for Mathematics was 89.22 per cent.
The Karnataka health department informed that 20,488 rapid antigen detection tests were done on Thursday, across 30 districts of the state. This is far from the target set by the government earlier this month, when Sudhakar had announced that the state was aiming to conduct 35,000 antigen tests daily.
“In order to ramp up testing in containment zones, two lakh rapid Antigen test kits have been procured and supplied to all districts across the state,” the minister had said.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suspended the licences of 19 private hospitals temporarily for not providing beds to Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru South.
According to BBMP officials, as per the government order, all private hospitals in the city were asked to reserve 50 percent of beds in their hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. But the 19 hospitals have not reserved the beds, a senior BBMP official said.
Following hospital licences have been suspended in the city - Anugraha Vittal Hospital, Vinayaka Hospital, Prashanth Hospital and Radha Krishan Hospital in Basavanagudi. Gurushree Hospital, Kalabhairava Hospital, Padmasri Hospital and Maruthi Hospital in Vijayanagara.
ProMed Hospital, NU Hospital, Deepak Hospital, Sevakshetra Hospital and Udbhava Hospital in Padmanabhanagar. Gangothri Hospital, Acura Hospital and Karanth Hospital in BTM Layout. HCG Hospital, Trinity Hospital, and Maiya Hospital in Chickpet.
Bengaluru reported 2,233 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which is also highest in a day since the outbreak. The total number of cases in Karnataka’s capital stood at 53,324 of which 3,65,23 were active cases. The death toll in the city crossed the 1,000-mark with 22 fatalities on Thursday
Mysuru recorded the second-highest daily addition with 430 cases, followed by Ballari 343, Udupi 248 and Bengaluru Rural with 224, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.
In the wake of the Karnataka High Court calling for protection of the dignity of people who succumb to Covid-19 and for respecting customs and traditions of their families, the state health department Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for management of bodies of Covid-19 patients, with emphasis on protection of tradition and dignity of the dead.
The July 27 court order followed instances of dumping of such bodies in pits in Ballari and families being forced to deviate from cultural practices for conducting last rites.
“The dignity of the dead, their cultural and religious traditions should be respected and protected throughout. Hasty disposal of the dead body of a Covid -19 person should be strictly avoided,” state the guidelines issued by the health department.
