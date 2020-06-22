scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru Covid-19 toll doubles within a week; top officers review strategy

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: While the total tally and the death toll in Karnataka was 7000 and 86 respectively on June 14, the same rose to 9150 and 137 on June 21, as per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Health Department.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 22, 2020 8:29:25 am
Karnataka covid update, Karnataka coronavirus updates, Karnataka Covid 19 hospitals, bangalore coronavirus updates, private hospitals to treat Covid 19 karnataka, indian express Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: During the same time, Bengaluru’s death toll doubled from 32 to 64 as well. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Even as the Centre asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka to contain the pandemic, the State witnessed an addition of 2150 cases and 51 deaths in the past week.

While the total tally and the death toll was 7000 and 86 respectively on June 14, the same rose to 9150 and 137 on June 21, as per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Health Department.

During the same time, Bengaluru’s death toll doubled from 32 to 64 as well.

Meanwhile, top government officers in charge of Bengaluru city late evening on Sunday to review strategy in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held in the wake of Bengaluru witnessing a sudden spike in fresh cases and fatalities since June 1.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has issued a direction to private unaided schools in the state not to increase the tuition fees during 2020-21 academic year.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has issued a direction to private unaided schools in the state not to increase the tuition fees during 2020-21 academic year.

Read | Karnataka govt asks private unaided schools not to hike fees

At the same time, in a move to enhance passenger and staff safety in Karnataka in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport will now scan outbound baggage with ultraviolet (UV) treatment.

Read | Covid-19 impact: Outbound baggage to get ultraviolet treatment at Bengaluru airport

Watch | Over 5 lakh students attend PU exam in Karnataka

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries/emergencies/clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 20 Highlights

