Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru Covid-19 toll doubles within a week; top officers review strategy

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Even as the Centre asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka to contain the pandemic, the State witnessed an addition of 2150 cases and 51 deaths in the past week.

While the total tally and the death toll was 7000 and 86 respectively on June 14, the same rose to 9150 and 137 on June 21, as per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Health Department.

During the same time, Bengaluru’s death toll doubled from 32 to 64 as well.

Meanwhile, top government officers in charge of Bengaluru city late evening on Sunday to review strategy in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was held in the wake of Bengaluru witnessing a sudden spike in fresh cases and fatalities since June 1.