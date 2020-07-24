scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records over 5,000 new cases, highest single-day spike so far

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The death toll in the state increased to 1,616 after 97 more deaths were recorded on Thursday, while 48 were from Bengaluru. according to a health department bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 24, 2020 8:33:12 am
Stop harassing doctors, filing FIRs: Top court to Delhi government The cumulative tests done so far by Karnataka is 10,79,749. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike as it breached the 5,000-mark in new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total tally to 80,000. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru reported more than 2,000 new cases.

The death toll in the state increased to 1,616 after 97 more deaths were recorded on Thursday, while 48 were from Bengaluru. according to a health department bulletin.

The cumulative tests done so far by Karnataka is 10,79,749. As many as 640 patients are admitted in the ICUs, in this 361 are from Bengaluru. Karnataka’s recovery rate stands at 36.25% and the mortality rate is 1.81%.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:33 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Karnataka: 14 held for rampage at Belagavi hospital

The Belagavi police arrested 14 persons in connection with the rampage near the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) on Wednesday night.

Outraged over the death of a coronavirus patient, relatives of the family set an ambulance on fire at BIMS hospital. The relatives of the 55-year-old man who passed away on Wednesday, also gathered and pelted stones at the hospital building.

A search is on to trace other accused who are involved in setting fire on the ambulance. According to the police, a constable present at the spot and five other hospital staff were injured in the incident.

Watch: Outraged over Covid patient’s death, relatives set ambulance on fire in Karnataka

08:25 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Karnataka records over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike as it breached the 5,000-mark in new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total tally to 80,000. Meanwhile, Karnataka's capital Bengaluru reported more than 2,000 new cases.

The death toll in the state increased to 1,616 after 97 more deaths were recorded on Thursday, while 48 were from Bengaluru according to a health department bulletin.

The cumulative tests done so far by Karnataka is 10,79,749. As many as 640 patients are admitted in the ICUs, in this 361 are from Bengaluru. Karnataka's recovery rate stands at 36.25% and the mortality rate is 1.81%.

08:24 (IST)24 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real

Belagavi hospital ambulance fire, Belagavi hospital protests, coronavirus patient death Belagavi hospital, relatives of patient Belagavi hospital, karnataka coronavirus latest updates The police and fire department officials immediately rushed to the spot and blocked all roads leading to the hospital till the fire and the situation was brought under control.

Outraged over the death of a coronavirus patient, relatives of the family set an ambulance on fire at Belagavi Institute of Medical Science and Hospital (BIMS) hospital in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

The relatives of the 55-year-old man, who passed away on Wednesday, also gathered and pelted stones at the hospital building.

READ | Watch: Outraged over Covid patient’s death, relatives set ambulance on fire in Karnataka

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 23 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd