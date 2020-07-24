Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State records over 5,000 new cases, highest single-day spike so far

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike as it breached the 5,000-mark in new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total tally to 80,000. Meanwhile, Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru reported more than 2,000 new cases.
The death toll in the state increased to 1,616 after 97 more deaths were recorded on Thursday, while 48 were from Bengaluru. according to a health department bulletin.
The cumulative tests done so far by Karnataka is 10,79,749. As many as 640 patients are admitted in the ICUs, in this 361 are from Bengaluru. Karnataka’s recovery rate stands at 36.25% and the mortality rate is 1.81%.
The Belagavi police arrested 14 persons in connection with the rampage near the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) on Wednesday night.
Outraged over the death of a coronavirus patient, relatives of the family set an ambulance on fire at BIMS hospital. The relatives of the 55-year-old man who passed away on Wednesday, also gathered and pelted stones at the hospital building.
A search is on to trace other accused who are involved in setting fire on the ambulance. According to the police, a constable present at the spot and five other hospital staff were injured in the incident.
Watch: Outraged over Covid patient’s death, relatives set ambulance on fire in Karnataka
