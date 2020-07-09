scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 09, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports over 2000 Covid-19 cases in a day, 55% in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the BBMP War Room, a total of 3181 containment zones in Bengaluru are active.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 9, 2020 8:19:04 am
Stop harassing doctors, filing FIRs: Top court to Delhi government Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In a first, Karnataka reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 8.

“As of today, 28,877 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 11,876 discharges. Today, 2026 new positive cases have been reported and 778 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the BBMP War Room, a total of 3181 containment zones in the city are active.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

08:19 (IST)09 Jul 2020
Bengaluru: 1148 fresh cases, 3181 active containment zones

As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1148 new cases while the same was 2062 in Karnataka on Wednesday.

At the same time, at least 13 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.

According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 22 cases, followed by Jayanagar (19), Yediyur (16), and Jalahalli (15) among others.

Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 3181 on Wednesday.

08:18 (IST)09 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Susheel Gowda Susheel Gowda was known for his role in Kannada soap opera Anthapura.

Meanwhile, an expert committee recommended the Karnataka government to ensure that no student is de-enrolled from schools for being unable to use tech-based study. It also set the maximum screen time and number od sessions allowed to students based on their age.

READ | Karnataka: Expert committee recommends age-appropriate approach for online classes

At the same time, actor and fitness trainer Susheel Gowda has died by suicide in his hometown Mandya in Karnataka. He was known for his role in Kannada soap opera Anthapura. He was also starting to make his way into the film industry.

READ | Kannada actor Susheel Gowda dies by suicide

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 8 Highlights

