Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports over 2000 Covid-19 cases in a day, 55% in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In a first, Karnataka reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 8.
“As of today, 28,877 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 11,876 discharges. Today, 2026 new positive cases have been reported and 778 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the BBMP War Room, a total of 3181 containment zones in the city are active.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1148 new cases while the same was 2062 in Karnataka on Wednesday.
At the same time, at least 13 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Sunday, BBMP statistics revealed.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 22 cases, followed by Jayanagar (19), Yediyur (16), and Jalahalli (15) among others.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 3181 on Wednesday.
