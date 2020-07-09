Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka reports over 2000 Covid-19 cases in a day, 55% in Bengaluru

Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. (File photo for representation) Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: In a first, Karnataka reported over 2,000 Covid-19 cases in a day since the first case was confirmed in the state on March 8.

“As of today, 28,877 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 11,876 discharges. Today, 2026 new positive cases have been reported and 778 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported 55.67 per cent of these cases as 1148 more people tested positive for the infection, as 22 more deaths were linked to the pandemic. According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the BBMP War Room, a total of 3181 containment zones in the city are active.