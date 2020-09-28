Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka bandh, normal life to be affected

Farmers associations, trade unions, various rights groups and organisations, have come together to protest against the amendments. (Photo: Express)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka bandh called by several farmers organisation on Monday may affect the normal life of people in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka as protestors have planned to take out rallies on roads to oppose the recent amendments to Land Reforms, APMC, Electricity and Labour Acts by state government. state

Farmers associations, trade unions, various rights groups and organisations, have come together to protest against the amendments.

The bandh is also supported by several pro-Kannada outfits and also the opposition Congress and the JD(S).

KSRTC and BMTC buses, metro service are likely to run, while cabs and auto services are likely to be affected in the state. “There will be no disruption in transport services and government buses will run as usual in Karnataka on Monday. Police have been requested to provide additional security in view of the bandh called against the recently passed farm bill tomorrow,” Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said.

Police have beefed up security across the state and capital city Bengaluru. “we have not given permission for any protests in the city. We will deploy 12,000 civil police, 47 KSRP, 24 CAR platoons in Bengaluru. Senior police officials have been deployed to supervise across the city,” Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Depending on the situation some shops and establishments are not likely to operate, while government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.