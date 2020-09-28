Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka bandh, normal life to be affected

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka bandh called by several farmers organisation on Monday may affect the normal life of people in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka as protestors have planned to take out rallies on roads to oppose the recent amendments to Land Reforms, APMC, Electricity and Labour Acts by state government. state
Farmers associations, trade unions, various rights groups and organisations, have come together to protest against the amendments.
The bandh is also supported by several pro-Kannada outfits and also the opposition Congress and the JD(S).
KSRTC and BMTC buses, metro service are likely to run, while cabs and auto services are likely to be affected in the state. “There will be no disruption in transport services and government buses will run as usual in Karnataka on Monday. Police have been requested to provide additional security in view of the bandh called against the recently passed farm bill tomorrow,” Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said.
Police have beefed up security across the state and capital city Bengaluru. “we have not given permission for any protests in the city. We will deploy 12,000 civil police, 47 KSRP, 24 CAR platoons in Bengaluru. Senior police officials have been deployed to supervise across the city,” Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant said.
Depending on the situation some shops and establishments are not likely to operate, while government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.
The Bengaluru police on Monday requested air travellers to cooperate with police checkpoints en route airport.
The police have set up checkpoints in various roads towards Bengaluru airport due to the ongoing protest by farmers and Karnataka bandh. A state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka on Monday by various farmers’ organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the BS Yediyurappa government.
CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East Division, Bengaluru City, said, “Air travellers requested to cooperate with police checkpoints en route airport. Please avoid accompanying people to drop passengers. Only passengers with valid ticket or boarding pass are being allowed in the airport today”
Police have beefed up security across the state and capital city Bengaluru. "we have not permitted any protests in the city. We will deploy 12,000 civil police, 47 KSRP, 24 CAR platoons in Bengaluru. Senior police officials have been deployed to supervise across the city," Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant said.
Bengaluru has become an epicentre of terror activities, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed on Sunday and said he had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city.
A day after becoming the president of the BJP’s youth wing, Surya said many terror modules have been busted in Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, in the recent past. The terrorist groups want to use the city as an “incubation centre” for terror activities.
Surya said he had met Shah at the latter’s residence two days ago and emphasised the need to have a well-equipped and sufficiently staffed NIA office to mitigate terror-related activities in Karnataka.
Equine Biotech, a startup incubated at the Bengaluru based Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has developed an indigenous RT-PCR diagnostic kit called "GlobalTM diagnostic kit," for accurate and affordable diagnosis of COVID-19.
The test kit, based on Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnosis, has been approved for use in authorised COVID-19 diagnostic labs by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The test takes about 1.5 hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in patient samples, according to Utpal Tatu, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, IISc, and founder of Equine Biotech.
“Our startup has been working on testing for coronavirus infections for many years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic started. This experience has helped us engineer the kit for COVID-19,” says Tatu.
The kit developed by Equine Biotech is an easy-to-use, multiplex RT-PCR kit with 100% specificity, and its run time is relatively short when compared with the kits available in the industry, according to its founders. The company is currently seeking to licence its new COVID-19 test kit and work with med-tech companies and other industries for mass producing, marketing and distribution of these kits, IISc said.
In a marathon session that stretched into the early hours of Sunday, the BJP government in Karnataka managed to pass Bills to modify key land and labour laws through the Assembly amid Opposition walk-outs, but was stymied by the Legislative Council where it does not have a majority.
The amendment to the land law seeks to repeal sections that restrict rights over farmland to only agriculturists and those earning below Rs. 2 lakh per annum. The labour Act amendment, meanwhile, looks to allow industries with up to 300 employees to shut down without government approval—the existing upper limit is 100 workers.
The Opposition Congress called the land reforms amendment a “death warrant” for farmers. The JD(S), however, supported it.
An ordinance promulgated on July 13 to repeal four key sections of the land reforms law which restricted the sale of farmland is still in force in the state.
Since February, two anonymous letters have surfaced labelling Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s younger son B Y Vijayendra, 45, as a “Super CM” whose word can seal project clearances and transfers. The second letter, which has signatures purportedly of a few BJP MLAs, suggested that the son’s aides collected a “Vijayendra Service Tax”. This letter was released by Congress leaders in Mysore at the end of August.
The letters coincide with murmurs of growing unhappiness in the BJP over the way the government is being run. There are allegations of corruption and interference in the administration by members of Yediyurappa’s family. The CM has been kept hanging on a Cabinet reshuffle by the BJP’s Delhi leadership.
Off the record, BJP MLAs say Vijayendra, who became a vice-president of the Karnataka BJP two months ago, has emerged as a key player in the government. “There are two CMs in the state. Vijayendra is the de facto CM, Yediyurappa is the de jure CM,” Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said after the second letter emerged. Another former CM, H D Kumaraswamy of the JD-S, has talked of “a bidding process for transferring officials”.
A state-wide bandh would be observed in Karnataka on Monday by various farmers’ organisations, protesting the amendments to the APMC and land reforms acts made by the B S Yediyurappa government.
The dawn-to-dusk bandh call has been supported by several pro-Kannada and other outfits besides the opposition Congress and the JD(S), who had opposed the amendment bills in the assembly. It is also backed by several labour organisations who are protesting against amendments to certain labour laws during the brief assembly session that concluded on Saturday.
Warning of stern action against any forcible enforcement of the bandh, the state government has said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that there was no disruption to the normal functioning of its offices, hospitals, shops and establishments and maintaining services of taxis and buses. It has defended the bills, saying the measures had been brought with an intention to give freedom to the farmers for selling their produce in any part of the state or country.
Karnataka bandh called by several farmers organisations on Monday may affect the normal life of people in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, as protestors have planned to take out rallies on roads to oppose the recent amendments to Land Reforms, APMC, Electricity and Labour Acts by the state government.
Farmers associations, trade unions, various rights groups and organisations, have come together to protest against the amendments. The bandh is also supported by several pro-Kannada outfits and also the opposition Congress and the JD(S).
KSRTC and BMTC buses, metro services are likely to run, while cabs and auto services are likely to be affected in the state. "There will be no disruption in transport services and government buses will run as usual in Karnataka on Monday. Police have been requested to provide additional security in view of the bandh called against the recently passed farm bill tomorrow," Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said.
Police have beefed up security across the state and capital city Bengaluru. "We have not given permission for any protests in the city. We will deploy 12,000 civil police, 47 KSRP, 24 CAR platoons in Bengaluru. Senior police officials have been deployed to supervise across the city," Bengaluru City Commissioner Kamal Pant said.
Depending on the situation some shops and establishments are not likely to operate, while government offices, banks, post offices will remain open, along with all essential services and supplies.
