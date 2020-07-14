Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Week-long lockdown in Kalaburagi from Tuesday

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat issued an order imposing lockdown in Kalaburagi City and taluk headquarters from July 14 to July 20. (Representational) Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat issued an order imposing lockdown in Kalaburagi City and taluk headquarters from July 14 to July 20. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Kalaburagi district administration on late on Monday announced a complete lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat issued an order imposing lockdown in Kalaburagi City and taluk headquarters from July 14 to July 20. The business outlets offering essential goods and services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery shops would be allowed to operate as usual in the district, the order stated.

On Monday evening, the district administrations of Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada also declared lockdown. The one-week lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district will begin from July 15 (Wednesday) midnight, according to Kota Srinivas Poojary, district in-charge minister.

Dharwad district in North Karnataka has decided to go for a 10-day lockdown from July 15.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar said the lockdown will come into force from 10 pm on July 15, and stay in place till 8 pm on July 24.