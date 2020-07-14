Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Week-long lockdown in Kalaburagi from Tuesday

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Kalaburagi district administration on late on Monday announced a complete lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat issued an order imposing lockdown in Kalaburagi City and taluk headquarters from July 14 to July 20. The business outlets offering essential goods and services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery shops would be allowed to operate as usual in the district, the order stated.
On Monday evening, the district administrations of Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada also declared lockdown. The one-week lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district will begin from July 15 (Wednesday) midnight, according to Kota Srinivas Poojary, district in-charge minister.
Dharwad district in North Karnataka has decided to go for a 10-day lockdown from July 15.
Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagadish Shettar said the lockdown will come into force from 10 pm on July 15, and stay in place till 8 pm on July 24.
To curb the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the state government last week announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from July 14 to July 22.
Lockdown restrictions will be in place from 8 pm July 14 (Tuesday) till 5 am on July 22, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced. Essential services will be available during the lockdown period. Detailed guidelines on the lockdown were announced by the Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar on Monday evening.
Here’s the full list of lockdown guidelines issued by the Karnataka government: Bengaluru Urban and Rural lockdown: Full list of what is open and what’s closed
The Kalaburagi district administration, late on Monday announced a complete lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat issued an order imposing lockdown in Kalaburagi City and taluk headquarters from July 14 to July 20. The business outlets offering essential goods and services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and grocery shops would be allowed to operate as usual in the district, the order stated.
Lockdown has also been imposed in the urban limits in Raichur and Sindhanur from July 15 to July 22.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.