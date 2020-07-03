Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka allows home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

The total tally in Karnataka rose to 18,016 on Thursday. The total tally in Karnataka rose to 18,016 on Thursday.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: With 1502 fresh positive cases reported from Karnataka on Thursday, the total Covid-19 tally rose to 18,016, the same day on which the state decided to allow home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, with the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus reaching 100 in Bengaluru, the government also decided to turn 35.18 acres of land in different locations in the city to public burial grounds.