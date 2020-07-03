Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka allows home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients

Meanwhile, with the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus reaching 100 in Bengaluru, the government also decided to turn 35.18 acres of land in different locations in the city to public burial grounds.
Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar took over as the President of Karnataka Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) from former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao at the event 'Prathigna Dina’ (oath day in Kannada) held in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, with Covid-19 patients are recommended to enforce home quarantine in a strict manner, doctors further recommended the use of pulse oximeters to keep a tab on their oxygen level and heart rate.
At the same time, DK Shivakumar officially took charge as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president on Thursday, in a grand event that was streamed live for party leaders and cadres across the state.
Over 89 per cent of the cumulative 6,179 cases in Bengaluru are active as on Thursday, statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicated.
The Karnataka capital tops the list of 30 districts in the state in most fresh cases reported on July 2 (889), most cumulative deaths (100), and most active cases (5505) among other parameters.
After a Karnataka Health department office driver tested positive, nine health department officials, including Karnataka health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, gave their swabs at Malleswaram’s KC General Hospital for the Covid-19 test.
“I have given a swab test today as one of our office drivers who resumed work just yesterday has tested positive. He has not travelled with me for the last 14 days. The driver was on leave for the last seven days. He is healthy and under medical supervision. Those who were likely in his contact have given swab tests and have been sent to home quarantine,” Pandey tweeted.
With the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus reaching 100 in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Thursday decided to turn 35.18 acres of land in different locations in the city to public burial grounds.
According to an official order signed by Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy, ten different spots within BBMP limits have been identified for the same.
As per the list approved by the Revenue Department, these burial grounds are situated across four BBMP Zones — Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Anekal, and Yelahanka.
The Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru city police conducted a raid and arrested three men for their involvement in a prostitution racket on Thursday night.
Central Crime Branch’s Women Protection Wing, who conducted a raid rescued 27 women and arrested 3 men, informed Joint commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil.
“The CCB Women wing led by ACP Mudvi and team detected a prostitution racket and raided a house in the Puttenahalli police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday night. A total of 27 women have been rescued. Among them, nine are from Nepal, nine from Punjab, four from Delhi, one from Jammu and Kashmir, two from Maharashtra, one each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Yogesh, a native of Rajasthan who was running prostitution racket is arrested along with two others,” Sandeep Patil said.
