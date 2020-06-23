Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka medical education minister’s wife, daughter test positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients. (File photo for representation) Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka health department Monday notified 16 hospitals as Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) in Bengaluru in a bid to set up more health screening facilities as the number of cases in and around the city shot up in the past few days.

According to the order, these DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients.

(Scroll down for full list of DCHCs in Bengaluru)

Meanwhile, 249 new cases were reported across the state on Monday taking the total tally to 9399. In Bengaluru alone, 126 new cases and three fatalities were recorded at the same time.