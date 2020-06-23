scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka medical education minister’s wife, daughter test positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: 249 new cases were reported across the state on Monday taking the total tally to 9399. In Bengaluru alone, 126 new cases and three fatalities were recorded at the same time.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 23, 2020 9:04:59 am
Stop harassing doctors, filing FIRs: Top court to Delhi government Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka health department Monday notified 16 hospitals as Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) in Bengaluru in a bid to set up more health screening facilities as the number of cases in and around the city shot up in the past few days.

According to the order, these DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients.

(Scroll down for full list of DCHCs in Bengaluru)

Meanwhile, 249 new cases were reported across the state on Monday taking the total tally to 9399. In Bengaluru alone, 126 new cases and three fatalities were recorded at the same time.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

09:01 (IST)23 Jun 2020
1.31 lakh home quarantine violations in Karnataka: Govt report

As many as 1.31 lakh violations have been recorded in Karnataka since home quarantine was put in place, data released by the State government revealed.

The government had imposed Home Quarantine to those returning from other places and those qualifying as primary or secondary contacts of patients testing positive for Covid-19 from March when the nationwide lockdown began. With 58, 832 of these violations reported from Bengaluru, the violations from the capital city alone amounted to 44.86% of the total cases, the report indicated.

At the same time 15,157 people were warned by authorities, while FIRs were filed against some. CM Yediyurappa Monday directed officials to continue the practice 'more strictly' to avoid further spread of the pandemic.

Other districts that reported most violations include Mysuru (11,307), Kalaburagi (10,385), and Dakshina Kannada (8,256).

08:32 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Karnataka Medical Education minister's father, wife and daughter test positive

Karntaka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, his father — Keshava Reddy (82) — had also tested positive for the infection.

08:31 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Bengaluru: 16 DCHCs to lessen burden on Covid hospitals

The Karnataka health department Monday notified 16 hospitals in and around Bengaluru city as Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) to help allot cases as 'mild to moderate symptomatic persons' and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients.

Here's the full list of such hospitals:

  • Sir CV Raman General Hospital
  • General Hospital, Jayanagar
  • KC General Hospital
  • ED Hospital
  • ESI Indiranagar
  • ESI Rajajinagar
  • ESI Peenya
  • Command Hospital
  • KR Puram General Hospital
  • Yelahanka General Hospital
  • Anekal General Hospital
  • Nelamangala General Hospital
  • Doddaballapura General Hospital
  • Hosakote General Hospital
  • Devanahalli General Hospital
  • Leprosy Hospital, Magadi Road

A total of 2984 beds are available in these facilities together in which 1330 will be reserved for Covid patients. With 527 oxygenated beds, 167 ICU beds and 92 beds with ventilators, these centres are expected to lessen the burden on designated Covid hospitals in the city.

08:27 (IST)23 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Karnataka CM, B S Yediyurappa, Rajya Sabha polls, Karnataka news, Indian express news "Adjoining streets of positive cases’ residences also will be sealed,” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, four areas in Bengaluru — KR Market, Siddapura, VV Puram, Kalassipalya — and adjoining streets were put under complete lockdown on Monday. "Adjoining streets of positive cases’ residences also will be sealed,” Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 23 Highlights

