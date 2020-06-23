Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka medical education minister’s wife, daughter test positive

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka health department Monday notified 16 hospitals as Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) in Bengaluru in a bid to set up more health screening facilities as the number of cases in and around the city shot up in the past few days.
According to the order, these DCHCs will help allot cases as ‘mild to moderate symptomatic persons’ and to appropriate facility for the treatment of such patients.
Meanwhile, 249 new cases were reported across the state on Monday taking the total tally to 9399. In Bengaluru alone, 126 new cases and three fatalities were recorded at the same time.
As many as 1.31 lakh violations have been recorded in Karnataka since home quarantine was put in place, data released by the State government revealed.
The government had imposed Home Quarantine to those returning from other places and those qualifying as primary or secondary contacts of patients testing positive for Covid-19 from March when the nationwide lockdown began. With 58, 832 of these violations reported from Bengaluru, the violations from the capital city alone amounted to 44.86% of the total cases, the report indicated.
At the same time 15,157 people were warned by authorities, while FIRs were filed against some. CM Yediyurappa Monday directed officials to continue the practice 'more strictly' to avoid further spread of the pandemic.
Other districts that reported most violations include Mysuru (11,307), Kalaburagi (10,385), and Dakshina Kannada (8,256).
Karntaka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, his father — Keshava Reddy (82) — had also tested positive for the infection.
Here's the full list of such hospitals:
A total of 2984 beds are available in these facilities together in which 1330 will be reserved for Covid patients. With 527 oxygenated beds, 167 ICU beds and 92 beds with ventilators, these centres are expected to lessen the burden on designated Covid hospitals in the city.
