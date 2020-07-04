Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka task force to set up booth-level committees to fight COVID-19

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After rising number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state COVID Task Force decided to set up booth-level task force committees across the state, including 8,800 in Bengaluru for monitoring and surveillance.

On Friday after meeting with ministers and officials, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said detailed guidelines will be prepared by the task force for home isolation for asymptomatic cases including 17 days ‘home isolation’ for patients below 50 years of age.

The minister also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.

“There will be booth-level task force committees throughout the state right from the village to Bengaluru. These task force committees will act at the ultra local level, ” he said.