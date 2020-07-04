Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka task force to set up booth-level committees to fight COVID-19

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After rising number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state COVID Task Force decided to set up booth-level task force committees across the state, including 8,800 in Bengaluru for monitoring and surveillance.
On Friday after meeting with ministers and officials, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said detailed guidelines will be prepared by the task force for home isolation for asymptomatic cases including 17 days ‘home isolation’ for patients below 50 years of age.
The minister also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.
“There will be booth-level task force committees throughout the state right from the village to Bengaluru. These task force committees will act at the ultra local level, ” he said.
BBMP along with the police and health officials have fined 33,540 people for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in Bengaluru so far.
The authorities have also booked cases against 118 commercial establishments for not maintaining social distancing.
BBMP has collected Rs. 67.04 lakh as penalty from 31,740 people for not wearing masks and 1,800 for not maintaining social distancing in the city.
The Union Health Ministry on Friday praised Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers for their role in fighting COVID-19 in Karnataka, as the frontline health workers complained of inadequate safety equipment and delayed honorarium, and said they will stage a protest from July 10 against the difficulties faced by them.
Praising ASHA workers, the Union health ministry said they have been actively participating in the COVID-19 household surveys in Karnataka and screening inter-state passengers, migrant workers, and others in the community for symptoms of COVID-19.
In a statement, the ministry said, “Recognizing the increased vulnerability of certain population groups to COVID-19, in a one-time survey to identify households with the elderly, persons with co-morbidities, and immune-compromised individuals, about 1.59 crore households were covered.”
