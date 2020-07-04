scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 04, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka task force to set up booth-level committees to fight COVID-19

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The task force committees will act at the ultra local level.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 4, 2020 8:54:52 am
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: After rising number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the state COVID Task Force decided to set up booth-level task force committees across the state, including 8,800 in Bengaluru for monitoring and surveillance.

On Friday after meeting with ministers and officials, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said detailed guidelines will be prepared by the task force for home isolation for asymptomatic cases including 17 days ‘home isolation’ for patients below 50 years of age.

The minister also warned of legal action against those health workers for disrespect to the bodies.

“There will be booth-level task force committees throughout the state right from the village to Bengaluru. These task force committees will act at the ultra local level, ” he said.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

08:54 (IST)04 Jul 2020
BBMP, police, health officials collects Rs 67 lakh in fines for not wearing masks

BBMP along with the police and health officials have fined 33,540 people for not wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in Bengaluru so far.

The authorities have also booked cases against 118 commercial establishments for not maintaining social distancing.

BBMP has collected Rs. 67.04 lakh as penalty from 31,740 people for not wearing masks and 1,800 for not maintaining social distancing in the city.

08:38 (IST)04 Jul 2020
Karnataka: As ASHA workers demand better safety equipment, govt lauds their role in fighting Covid

The Union Health Ministry on Friday praised Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers for their role in fighting COVID-19 in Karnataka, as the frontline health workers complained of inadequate safety equipment and delayed honorarium, and said they will stage a protest from July 10 against the difficulties faced by them.

Praising ASHA workers, the Union health ministry said they have been actively participating in the COVID-19 household surveys in Karnataka and screening inter-state passengers, migrant workers, and others in the community for symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Recognizing the increased vulnerability of certain population groups to COVID-19, in a one-time survey to identify households with the elderly, persons with co-morbidities, and immune-compromised individuals, about 1.59 crore households were covered.”

08:25 (IST)04 Jul 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Based on a recommendation by a committee of experts to introduce a system of home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, a ministerial task force of the Karnataka government on Friday approved introduction of home isolation, provided the houses of asymptomatic patients have a room for isolation with an attached bathroom.

Based on a recommendation by a committee of experts to introduce a system of home isolation for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, a ministerial task force of the Karnataka government on Friday approved introduction of home isolation, provided the houses of asymptomatic patients have a room for isolation with an attached bathroom.

READ | Karnataka nod for home isolation of asymptomatic patients

An expert panel had recommended home isolation as a means to ease pressure on hospitals and institutions on account of a spike in Covid-19 cases in cities like Bengaluru, since nearly 70 per cent of cases are asymptomatic.

READ | Karnataka: As ASHA workers demand better safety equipment, govt lauds their role in fighting Covid

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 3 Highlights

