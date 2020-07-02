scorecardresearch
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Separate place on outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday that two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 2, 2020 9:39:48 am
Sriramulu also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment(PPE) kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: After the cases in Bengaluru are increasing over the last few days and also the death tally also climbing, the Karnataka government is planning to identify a separate place on the outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday that two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts. “Bodies of COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and a separate place will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by the public,” he said

“A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come to houses nearby, creating panic among the residents,” he said.

The minister in a tweet on Wednesday, warned against discarding PPE kits anywhere after use and said they should be disposed of by following the procedure. “A strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone’s neglect, common people’s lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible,” he said in a tweet.

09:38 (IST)02 Jul 2020
IN PICS| Karnataka SSLC Exams: Students to attend First Language paper today

As the Karnataka SSLC exams continue, with just two more days left for its conclusion amid the pandemic, students will attend the First Language paper today.

09:01 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Karnataka:Experts suggest home isolation for asymptomatic Covid patients

Medical experts in Karnataka on Wednesday suggested the government to give priority to patients with comorbidities and those in serious conditions to bring down the fatality rate linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting convened by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru to strategise Covid-19 containment plans, medical experts also suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation will be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals.

09:01 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Govt ICUs full, beds short, Bengaluru battle against surge leaves ambulances stranded

A system designed to centralise bed allocations in Bengaluru, with the municipal corporation given the powers to inform patients, determine the severity of their symptoms, and ensure their transfer in ambulances to hospitals or care centres, has led to chaos in the city.

Ambulances, often carrying multiple people, are waiting for hours outside hospitals as the latter demand paperwork regarding tests, which is not being made available to patients.

On June 27, Karnataka Director of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr Om Prakash Patil issued a circular forbidding government and private laboratories from conveying positive results of Covid tests to individuals concerned directly. They were told to upload the results on the ICMR portal and only share details with state officials.

09:00 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Notices to 18 hospitals in Bengaluru as 52-year-old dies

Karnataka’s Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Services has issued a show cause notice to 18 private and public hospitals in Bengaluru for refusing treatment to a 52-year-old, who later died of influenza-like illness symptoms.

The notice was issued after reports indicated that Bhawarlal Sujani could not get admission at various hospitals through June 27 and 28. The hospitals, including major ones like Bowring, Fortis and Manipal, have been told to get back within 24 hours on why action should not be initiated against them, including under the State Disaster Management Act.

08:59 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Baiyyappanahalli: Third terminal officially commissioned, to be open for passengers by October

The South Western Railway Wednesday announced the commissioning of the Third Coaching Terminal Baiyyappanahalli (TCTB) in Bengaluru. This will enable the city to get more long-distance trains.

TCTB is the third coaching terminal — where passenger trains originate and terminate — in Bengaluru, after KSR Bengaluru City and Yeshwantpur.

According to SWR officials, some of the trains proposed from TCTB are likely to be to Guwahati, Narsapur, Jaipur, Okhla, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Tambaram, Shalimar, and Hatia.

08:58 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Karnataka Government to provide nutritious food to Covid-19 patients; Here is the full menu

The Karnataka government issued orders directing the COVID-19 hospitals to provide nutritious food to boost the immunity of the patients. Breakfast will be served at 7 am followed by lunch at 1 pm and dinner at 7 pm.

Patients will be served Rava Idli on Monday, Pongal on Tuesday, Set-Dosa on Wednesday, Rice Idli on Thursday, Bisi-bele bath on Friday, Chow-Chow bath on Saturday and Set-Dosa on Sunday. The Government has also directed hospitals to provide fruits like watermelon, papaya, musk melon along with veg soup and porridge every day at 10 am.

Lunch on all days will include either Roti or Chapathi along with Rice, Dal, curd or egg. In the evening, patients will be provided with banana, cookies, fresh dates and a mango bar (vitamin C). For dinner, the same menu is repeated and also flavored milk will be given at 9 pm.

According to the circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) the new food menu is prepared after consulting with dietitians to boost immunity among the patients. Jawaid Akhtar, has also directed the hospitals to ensure that food expenses per patient do not exceed Rs. 250 and the expenses are covered from funds available with Arogya Raksha Samithi (ARS) fund at Hospital or Disaster Relief Fund at the district level.

08:54 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The Karnataka government has issued a show cause notice to 18 private hospitals in Bengaluru for refusing treatment to a 52-year-old man with COVID19 symptoms who later died.

Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey sent a notice to the private hospitals. "You are required to reply to the show cause (notice) within 24 hours as to why action should not be initiated against you under the provisions of KMPE and State Disaster Management Act,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey stated in the notice issued on Tuesday.

According to health department officials, the relatives of the 52-year-old patient took him to nine private hospitals across Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday after observing ILI like symptoms but all nine hospitals rejected admitting him on some pretext such as unavailability of beds or ventilators.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

