Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Separate place on outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: After the cases in Bengaluru are increasing over the last few days and also the death tally also climbing, the Karnataka government is planning to identify a separate place on the outskirts for burying COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Wednesday that two acres of land will be identified for this purpose on the outskirts. “Bodies of COVID-19 victims in Bengaluru would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and a separate place will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by the public,” he said

Sriramulu also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment(PPE) kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

“A news report from Bengaluru said that after last rites, the kits have been thrown there itself and due to wind it has come to houses nearby, creating panic among the residents,” he said.

The minister in a tweet on Wednesday, warned against discarding PPE kits anywhere after use and said they should be disposed of by following the procedure. “A strict action will be taken against such people. Because of someone’s neglect, common people’s lives should not be at risk. Concerned officials will be held responsible,” he said in a tweet.