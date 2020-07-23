scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 16,000 citizens enroll as civil police wardens to combat Covid-19

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Kerala government Wednesday decided to impose home quarantine for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates and families after the exam scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 23, 2020 8:24:41 am
bengaluru shut, bengaluru shut down, bengaluru lockdown, bengaluru coronavirus lockdown, bengaluru news, city news, indian express Most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said. (PTI) (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Responding to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s call for civil police wardens in the city, over 16,000 people have joined the force, as on Wednesday.

Of these, most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said.

View Gallery | Bengaluru streets near to empty during week-long lockdown, commercial establishments shut

Further, others accompany policemen for night patrolling exercise too.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government Wednesday decided to impose home quarantine for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates and families after the exam scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

08:24 (IST)23 Jul 2020
Karnataka plans to link oxygen pipelines to govt medical colleges, regulate Remdesivir supply

Responding to the demand for adequate oxygen supply for patients seeking Covid-19 treatment, the Karnataka government has decided to link oxygen pipelines to over 4,000 beds in medical colleges.

According to the state’s Covid-19 task force, oxygen pipelines will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 Government medical colleges which would enable high flow oxygen for the beds, adding that it would be beneficial for future uses as well.

Read more

08:24 (IST)23 Jul 2020
Karnataka reports 4,764 COVID-19 positive cases; omits patient details in daily bulletin

Karnataka reported 4,764 positive COVID 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 75,833 cases. The day also witnessed 1,780 recoveries and 55 deaths.

“Out of the total positive cases, 27,239 patients have been discharged and 1,519 deaths have occurred. Presently, 47,069 cases continue to be active and 618 among this are undergoing treatment in ICU,” the Karnataka health department bulletin stated.

Bengaluru reported 2050 cases followed by Udupi reported 281 cases, Belagavi 219 cases, Kalaburagi 175 cases and Dakshina Kannada 162 cases. Till date, 11,12,874 samples have been tested and 10,02,045 have turned negative, according to the health department

Meanwhile, the state Health and Family Welfare Department omitted patient details from the daily health bulletin on Wednesday.

08:22 (IST)23 Jul 2020
Bengaluru: 2050 fresh cases, 9815 active containment zones

As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 2050 new cases while the same was 4764 in Karnataka on Wednesday.

At the same time, the positivity rate in the city rose to 15.38 per cent, while 8397 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 9815.

The health department also attributed 15 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Wednesday. With this, 735 Covid-19 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.

08:22 (IST)23 Jul 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

According to the state’s Covid-19 task force, oxygen pipelines will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 Government medical colleges. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

Meanwhile, responding to the demand for adequate oxygen supply for patients seeking Covid-19 treatment, the Karnataka government has decided to link oxygen pipelines to over 4,000 beds in medical colleges.

READ | Amid Covid-19, Karnataka plans to link oxygen pipelines to govt medical colleges

At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday announced yellow alert for several districts in Karnataka, in the view of forecasting heavy rains.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu districts on July 23 and 24.

Further, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada have been put on yellow alert from July 24 to 26.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 22 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd