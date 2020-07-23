Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 16,000 citizens enroll as civil police wardens to combat Covid-19

Most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said. (PTI) (Representational) Most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said. (PTI) (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Responding to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s call for civil police wardens in the city, over 16,000 people have joined the force, as on Wednesday.

Of these, most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said.

View Gallery | Bengaluru streets near to empty during week-long lockdown, commercial establishments shut

Further, others accompany policemen for night patrolling exercise too.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government Wednesday decided to impose home quarantine for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates and families after the exam scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.