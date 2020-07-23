Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 16,000 citizens enroll as civil police wardens to combat Covid-19

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Responding to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s call for civil police wardens in the city, over 16,000 people have joined the force, as on Wednesday.
Of these, most volunteers are deployed at check-posts and for police station works, Isha Pant, DCP, Command Centre said.
Further, others accompany policemen for night patrolling exercise too.
Meanwhile, the Kerala government Wednesday decided to impose home quarantine for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) candidates and families after the exam scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.
Responding to the demand for adequate oxygen supply for patients seeking Covid-19 treatment, the Karnataka government has decided to link oxygen pipelines to over 4,000 beds in medical colleges.
According to the state’s Covid-19 task force, oxygen pipelines will be connected to 4,736 beds in 17 Government medical colleges which would enable high flow oxygen for the beds, adding that it would be beneficial for future uses as well.
Karnataka reported 4,764 positive COVID 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 75,833 cases. The day also witnessed 1,780 recoveries and 55 deaths.
“Out of the total positive cases, 27,239 patients have been discharged and 1,519 deaths have occurred. Presently, 47,069 cases continue to be active and 618 among this are undergoing treatment in ICU,” the Karnataka health department bulletin stated.
Bengaluru reported 2050 cases followed by Udupi reported 281 cases, Belagavi 219 cases, Kalaburagi 175 cases and Dakshina Kannada 162 cases. Till date, 11,12,874 samples have been tested and 10,02,045 have turned negative, according to the health department
Meanwhile, the state Health and Family Welfare Department omitted patient details from the daily health bulletin on Wednesday.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 2050 new cases while the same was 4764 in Karnataka on Wednesday.
At the same time, the positivity rate in the city rose to 15.38 per cent, while 8397 tests were done in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 9815.
The health department also attributed 15 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Wednesday. With this, 735 Covid-19 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
