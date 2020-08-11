Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State asks Rs 4,000 crore for special assistance from Centre

“We have asked for Rs 4,000 crore to be given as special additional assistance outside the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms due to the floods and Covid-19 pandemic,” Bommai said after the video conference with Modi.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore due to repeated floods and the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference regarding the flood situation in several parts of the country on Monday pitched for the special assistance to the state.

