Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: State asks Rs 4,000 crore for special assistance from Centre

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore due to repeated floods and the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.
Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference regarding the flood situation in several parts of the country on Monday pitched for the special assistance to the state.
“We have asked for Rs 4,000 crore to be given as special additional assistance outside the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms due to the floods and Covid-19 pandemic,” Bommai said after the video conference with Modi.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests in the southern zone of Bengaluru for seven hours every day until the situation improves in the zone.
"The tests will be conducted daily from 10 am to 5 pm for people with symptoms until the Covid situation comes under control," the BBMP said in a statement. The residents of Bengaluru South can call the southern zone helpline (8431816718) for details about the testing centres near to their homes.
The Department of Pre-University Education has released the exam timetable for the supplementary exams. The supplementary exams will be held for students who could not clear class 12 in the first attempt. Those who failed in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams.
Beginning from September 7, the PUC II supplementary exams will end on September 18. The supplementary exams 2020 will be held in two shifts to ensure social distancing. The morning shift will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also asked the Centre to release in advance Rs 395 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). According to the Home minister, at present, 56 taluks and 895 villages have been affected by floods.
“As per a preliminary assessment, about 3,000 homes have been damaged and there are crop losses on 80,000 hectares. There’s damage on 3,500 km of roads, including landslides. Also, there’s damage to 393 buildings, 250 bridges have collapsed and 104 minor irrigation tanks have been breached,” Bommai added.
Even as the number of students clearing the Karnataka SSLC has declined as compared to last year, KSEEB in an official statement said, “The board owns the pride of conducting the exams successfully”. This is because Karnataka is among the few states to have conducted the board exams despite the pandemic.
“This year’s exam was a challenging job not only for students but also for the government and board. Apart from maintaining the sanctity and confidentiality of exams, winning the confidence of parents and ensuring the health of students was a challenge,” Karnataka Board said in an official statement.
Karnataka on Monday reported 4,267 new COVID-19 cases across the State. 114 COVID-19 deaths were reported and 5,218 people were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.
The total tally reached 1,82,354 cases and 3,312 COVID-19 deaths in the state.
According to the health department, 79,908 active COVID-19 cases are undergoing treatment across the State.
Bengaluru urban reported the highest COVID-19 cases in the State with 1,243 cases, Mysuru (374), Ballari (253), Davanagere (225), Kalaburagi (196), Raichur (165), Dharwad (157), Bagalkote (147), Dakshina Kannada (146), Vijayapura (139), Hassan (126), Koppala (110), Kolar (100) and Udupi (90).
