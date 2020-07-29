Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 deaths breach 2000-mark, Karnataka to use centralised system to classify patients

Of the total 2055 deaths so far, 957 are from Bengaluru. Express photo Of the total 2055 deaths so far, 957 are from Bengaluru. Express photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday said that the state is likely to adopt a centralised system in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons.

“Treatment based on the severity of the cases will be recommended using the same,” Sudhakar said.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the state breached the 2000-mark Tuesday as 102 more fatalities in the last few days were linked to the pandemic. Of the total 2055 deaths so far, 957 are from Bengaluru. The other districts with most deaths to date are Mysuru (123), Dakshina Kannada (116), and Dharwad (109).