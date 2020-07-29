Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 deaths breach 2000-mark, Karnataka to use centralised system to classify patients
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the state breached the 2000-mark Tuesday as 102 more fatalities in the last few days were linked to the pandemic.
Of the total 2055 deaths so far, 957 are from Bengaluru. Express photo
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Tuesday said that the state is likely to adopt a centralised system in place to classify asymptomatic, symptomatic and mild symptomatic persons.
“Treatment based on the severity of the cases will be recommended using the same,” Sudhakar said.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the state breached the 2000-mark Tuesday as 102 more fatalities in the last few days were linked to the pandemic. Of the total 2055 deaths so far, 957 are from Bengaluru. The other districts with most deaths to date are Mysuru (123), Dakshina Kannada (116), and Dharwad (109).
As per the statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru has seen a jump of over eight folds since the beginning of July. Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal
Meanwhile, as Bengaluru continues to be the worst hit in Karnataka due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, doctors point out several reasons for the continuing trend — delay in patients seeking medical treatment, difficulty to procure drugs for Covid-19 treatment, and staff shortage among others.
A recent study report issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change indicated that Nagarahole Tiger Reserve houses over 126 adult tigers within the protected area spanning across 644 square kilometres.
This indicates that 11.82 tigers roam around in the forests of Nagarahole considering each 100 kilometre-area. The findings were stated in the 'Status of Tiger co-predators & prey in India' report released by Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.
After internal fissures in ruling Congress led to uncertainty in Rajasthan, any move from ‘unhappy’ leaders in other states seems to be creating nervousness in political circles. The absence of Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from the first anniversary celebrations of the B S Yediyurappa government on Monday has, thus, left many in the party a little worried. While Savadi was expected to deliver a speech at the celebratory event, he was in Delhi, apparently to meet a senior central BJP leader.
Yediyurappa is said to still enjoy the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but rebels in the state unit do not miss any opportunity to get their voices heard by the national leadership.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1898 new cases while the same was 5536 across Karnataka on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 12,325.
The health department also attributed 40 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Tuesday.
With this, 957 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
