Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Numbers at peak, State reports most fresh cases, deaths since pandemic began

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported over 4000 cases and 100 deaths in a single day for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began on Thursday. While 4169 cases were recorded from across the state on July 16, as many as 2344 of them were in Bengaluru.

At the same time, 70 out of the total 100 deaths linked to the pandemic on Thursday were in Bengaluru. With 51,422 cumulative positive cases, Karnataka has the fourth-highest caseload of novel Coronavirus infections in the country.

Meanwhile, the 100-year-old Victoria Hospital attached to the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has seen a 97% death rate among Covid-19 patients put on ventilators — far in excess of comparative numbers for countries like the UK, US, and Italy with high coronavirus fatalities.