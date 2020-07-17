Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Numbers at peak, State reports most fresh cases, deaths since pandemic began

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported over 4000 cases and 100 deaths in a single day for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began on Thursday. While 4169 cases were recorded from across the state on July 16, as many as 2344 of them were in Bengaluru.
At the same time, 70 out of the total 100 deaths linked to the pandemic on Thursday were in Bengaluru. With 51,422 cumulative positive cases, Karnataka has the fourth-highest caseload of novel Coronavirus infections in the country.
Meanwhile, the 100-year-old Victoria Hospital attached to the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has seen a 97% death rate among Covid-19 patients put on ventilators — far in excess of comparative numbers for countries like the UK, US, and Italy with high coronavirus fatalities.
Congress MLA P T Parameshwar Naik from Huvina Hadagali constituency in Bellary district tested positive for Covid-19.
According to district health department officials, Parameshwar Naik had developed symptoms a few days back. He was subjected to Covid-19 test at a hospital in Harapanahalli. On Thursday, his report came back positive. Naik’s house at Harapanahalli has been sealed.
Recently, MLA and tourism minister C T Ravi, Bharat Shetty MLA Mangaluru North, Ranganath MLA of Kunigal, Sharath Bachegowda MLA of Hoskote, Rajkumar Patil Telkur MLA of Sedam, Ajay Singh MLA of Jewargi, Prasad Abbayya MLA of Hubballi-Dharwad East and MLCs Bhojegowda and M K Pranesh and actor-turned-politician MP of Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh tested positive for COVID-19.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across Karnataka for the next five days. IMD has also issued an orange and yellow alert for most districts of Karnataka, especially along the coast and Dakshina Kannada. A warning for fishermen has also been issued in the district.
IMD Bengaluru Director C S Patil said a trough in the east Arabian Sea is intensifying the monsoon across Karnataka. “Widespread rain will occur over north interior Karnataka, there will be isolated heavy rainfall over Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, and coastal districts and south interior Karnataka will experience widespread rainfall,” he added.
According to IMD, Bengaluru will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next five days. Up to 5.30 pm Thursday, Bengaluru had received 8.4 mm rain, Kempegowda International Airport recorded 5.8mm and HAL airport received 10 mm rainfall.
At least 21 wards in Bengaluru recorded over 20 cases each on Thursday, BBMP statistics revealed.
According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Shantala Nagar topped the list with 139 cases, followed by Hemmigepura (33), Basavanagudi (32), and Agrahara Dasarahalli (26), among others.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 5598.
The health department also attributed 70 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Thursday. With this, 507 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The leading government hospital in Bengaluru for treatment of Covid-19 has seen a 97% death rate among patients put on ventilators — far in excess of comparative numbers for countries like the UK, US and Italy with high coronavirus fatalities.
Since April, when the 100-year-old Victoria Hospital attached to the Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) was designated the city’s first Covid-19 hospital, it has seen 91 deaths. Of them, 89 had been put on ventilators for advanced respiratory support.
As Karnataka continues to record the highest everyday growth rate of Covid-19 cases among all states at 7.29 per cent, several protests are brewing within organisations of frontline workers in different parts of the state alleging that their basic demands are yet to be met.
On Thursday, Bengaluru reported 2,344 cases, raising its tally to 25,288, out of which 18,828 are active.
Bengaluru accounts for half of all fatalities in the state with 508 people dead, including a record 70 on Thursday. According to health department bulletin, a 20-year old man from Bengaluru was among those who lost their lives.
Out of Thursday’s new cases, 1,426 were males and 918 were females. Meantime, the number of containment zones has shot up to 7,053 from 4,616 four days ago.
With 4,169 new Covid-19 infections, Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 50,000 mark and reported 104 deaths.The death toll crossed 1,000-mark.
The number of active cases also breached the 30,000 mark with 30,655 active cases. There have been 19,729 discharges so far. 539 patients are in the ICU with Bengaluru alone accounting for 317 patients needing intensive care.
Dakshina Kannada reported 238 new cases. 176 in Dharwad, 144 in Vijayapura, 130 in Mysuru, 123 in Kalaburagi, 113 in Udupi and 101 in Raichur were among the worst affected.
