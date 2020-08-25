Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Two arrested for firing at bizman in Bengaluru

According to City police, a business dispute is said to be the reason for the attack. (PTI) (Representational)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru police Monday arrested two men after they shot at a real-estate businessman in his office in KR Puram on Saturday night and attempted to kill him.
The arrested are identified as Sohail Pasha (23) and Shoaib (19), both residents of KR Puram fired at Babu with a country-made pistol and also attacked him with a machete, police said.
According to City police, a business dispute is said to be the reason for the attack. The police have seized the pistol, a car and the machete from the suspects.
These requirements so far included registration of people coming into Karnataka on a state portal, medical check-up at border posts, bus and train stations, district-level screening, hand-stamping, 14-day quarantine, isolation and testing. (PTI)
The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew all inter-state and intra-state travel restrictions imposed to check the Covid-19 crisis, including the mandatory 14-day home quarantine for asymptomatic people coming in from other states.
Mandatory requirements for travellers entering Karnataka will be “discontinued henceforth”, an order issued by state Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar on Monday stated.
Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Raichur district administration used a drone to deliver medicines to a patient caught in Krishna River's island at Karakalagaddi at Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district in Karnataka.
The district administration delivered medicines with the help of the University of Agriculture Sciences. Due to floods in Krishna River, four members of a family remained stranded in the island which is disconnected from the nearest village.
According to officials, Thippanna, one of the family members, has been suffering from paralysis. The tablets he was taking were exhausted. He had appealed to the officials to make arrangements to send the required medicines.
Since the rescue operation was stopped as the flood water had increased in the river, officials sent medicines using drone.
Almost half of the registered candidates for the preliminary examination for 106 Gazetted Probatitioners’ posts in Karnataka chose to be absent from the exam conducted on Monday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As per the statistics shared by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), only 83,716 (50.5 per cent) out of the total 1,65,250 registered applicants for appeared for the exam.
The exam was conducted in centres located at Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari and Shivamogga.
Meanwhile, special arrangements were made at all centres to allow Covid-positive candidates to write the exam. 45 such candidates attended the exam, Divya Prabhu, Controller of Examination, KPSC said.
People travelling from other states to Karnataka shall neither have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days nor register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal, a revised government order on protocol for inter-state travellers said.
The relaxations were announced after the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to states last week that there cannot be “restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement”, as stipulated in the July 29 guidelines for Unlock-3.
On August 11, a social media post by the nephew of a Congress MLA about the Prophet triggered violence in the eastern part of Bengaluru. Three persons died in police firing after mobs attacked the DJ Halli police station and the home of the Congress MLA, Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. Initial investigations by Bengaluru police suggest a larger political conspiracy in the sequence of events despite the role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) at the surface level.
