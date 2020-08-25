Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Two arrested for firing at bizman in Bengaluru

According to City police, a business dispute is said to be the reason for the attack. (PTI) (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Bengaluru police Monday arrested two men after they shot at a real-estate businessman in his office in KR Puram on Saturday night and attempted to kill him.

The arrested are identified as Sohail Pasha (23) and Shoaib (19), both residents of KR Puram fired at Babu with a country-made pistol and also attacked him with a machete, police said.

According to City police, a business dispute is said to be the reason for the attack. The police have seized the pistol, a car and the machete from the suspects.