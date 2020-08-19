Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Ex-mayor Sampath Raj, corporator questioned in Bengaluru violence case

Police walk past damaged vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police questioned two BBMP corporators, including a former mayor on Tuesday over the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots that broke out on August 11 in Bengaluru.

CCB police questioned former mayor and corporator R Sampath Raj and another corporator, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir for more than five hours at the CCB headquarters. Sampath Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana Halli (DJ Halli) ward while Zakir represents the Pulakeshinagar ward in Bengaluru.

After the inquiry, speaking to reporters, both the corporators said that they had answered all the questions asked by the CCB police and that they had nothing to do with the riots.