Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Ex-mayor Sampath Raj, corporator questioned in Bengaluru violence case

Police walk past damaged vehicles vandalised by a mob over a social media post by a relative of a Congress MLA, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police questioned two BBMP corporators, including a former mayor on Tuesday over the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots that broke out on August 11 in Bengaluru.
CCB police questioned former mayor and corporator R Sampath Raj and another corporator, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir for more than five hours at the CCB headquarters. Sampath Raj is the corporator of Devara Jeevana Halli (DJ Halli) ward while Zakir represents the Pulakeshinagar ward in Bengaluru.
After the inquiry, speaking to reporters, both the corporators said that they had answered all the questions asked by the CCB police and that they had nothing to do with the riots.
Abdur Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India, NIA said in the statement. (Representational Image)
Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an Ophthalmologist from the M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru who is allegedly developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.
According to a statement issued by NIA on Tuesday, Abdur Rahman, 28 years old is a resident of Basavanagudi, Bengaluru arrested in connection with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case.
Abdur Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India, NIA said in the statement.
Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
After two incidents in Bengaluru where Covid-19 patients had to be shifted to other hospitals following disruptions in oxygen supply, the Karnataka government Tuesday announced plans to install oxygen plants across medical colleges and hospitals.
“Officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements to ensure an adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state. Measures will also be taken to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand,” Medical Education Minister Sudhakar said.
The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be announced on August 20 (Thursday), Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan confirmed.
Claiming that the announcement of the results will be the fastest to date, he said, “This is the first time in the history of CET, that the results are going to be announced in such a short duration. While the announcement comes in just 19 days after the examination, this is part of the measures taken by the government keeping in mind the best interest of the students,” he explained.
As travel restrictions ease around the world, Bengaluru International Airport will now reconnect the state capital to 14 International destinations under international repatriation flights as well as the Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble programmes.
According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), 13 airlines will operate international flights under these programmes from Kempegowda International Airport.
The destinations connected directly from Bengaluru Airport include Abu Dhabi (Etihad, GoAir and Air India Express), Amsterdam (KLM Royal Dutch), Dubai (Emirates, Indigo, GoAir, Air India Express and Vistara), Doha (Indigo and Qatar Airways), Frankfurt (Lufthansa), Kuwait (Air India and Indigo), Kuala Lumpur (Air India Express and Malaysian Airlines), London (Air India and British Airways), Muscat (Air India Express), Narita (Air India), Paris (KLM Royal Dutch), Riyadh (Indigo) and Singapore (Air India Express). BLR Airport will connect to San Francisco via Kochi (Air India).
The Karnataka government Tuesday allowed pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi, reversing its order from last week.
The revised guidelines issued by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa say public celebrations can be held on August 22, in a restricted manner.
Last week, the government had banned gatherings and public installations of pandals and idols due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state. The celebrations had been restricted only to temples and homes.
Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that a faction of the state BJP closer to the RSS was trying to take advantage of last week’s violence here to topple Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Raising questions about the intelligence, the former Chief Minister also alleged that the ruling party leaders were using SDPI as a pawn for political reasons to divide Muslim votes.
Accusing the state government and its ministers of trying to mislead the people over the violence, he said that the saffron party leaders, instead of identifying the actual culprits, were more interested in targeting the Congress.
