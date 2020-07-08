Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 21 Bengaluru police test COVID-19 positive, police stations sealed

HAL police station was sealed on Tuesday after 14 police personnel tested positive. Express Photo
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 cases in the Bengaluru police force are increasing, between Monday and Tuesday evening around 21 officers were tested positive for COVID-19.
An inspector, a sub-inspector, four head constables, a woman head constable, and seven others tested positive from HAL police station and the station was sealed down on Tuesday.
A constable from the Sadashivanagar station and a 59-year-old woman sub-inspector from JJ Nagar have been infected. Also, head constables from Yelahanka New Town, Chandra Layout, the HSR Layout traffic police station, and from the Mico Layout police have been infected by Covid-19.
Live Blog
Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with the Central team, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. ANI
A Central team which visited Bengaluru on Tuesday to assess the response by the Karnataka government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic has advised the state to scale up testing in order to bring the spread of the virus under control.
The two-member team, comprising Additional Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Arti Ahuja and Emergency Medical Relief Director P Raveendran, met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, senior ministers and officials involved in the Covid-19 battle to assess the state’s response, especially amid a surge in cases in Bengaluru.
“They discussed a lot of issues on how to tackle the spread of the virus. One thing they said is that the more you test, the better you can control the spread of the disease,” said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who was part of the meeting. Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.
After an increase in Covid 19 cases, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner B H Anil Kumar has restricted public entry into the BBMP head office from July 9 to 24.
Anil Kumar has asked the people to utilise BBMP online platforms to lodge their complaints. He said the BBMP has kept a drop box at the entry gate to the civic body's head office, enabling people to drop their grievances.
On Tuesday, Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar and few other officers of BBMP went into self-quarantine after a personal assistant to the Mayor tested positive for COVID-19.
The BBMP PRO office in the head office was also sealed by the authorities on Tuesday.
Bengaluru based IT giant, Infosys has brought back over 200 Infosys employees and their families stranded in the US in a special chartered flight.
“Infosys chartered flight took off from SFO (San Francisco) last night bringing hundreds of employees and families home to Bangalore,” Infosys Associate Vice President – Retail, CPG and Logistics Samir Gosavi said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.
“The company booked the first-ever chartered flight exclusively for 200+ employees and families from US to India. At the time of writing, the flight had landed safely in Bangalore, bringing an end to weeks of dilemma related to the uncertain situation,” he said.
Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.