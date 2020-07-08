Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 21 Bengaluru police test COVID-19 positive, police stations sealed

HAL police station was sealed on Tuesday after 14 police personnel tested positive. Express Photo HAL police station was sealed on Tuesday after 14 police personnel tested positive. Express Photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Covid-19 cases in the Bengaluru police force are increasing, between Monday and Tuesday evening around 21 officers were tested positive for COVID-19.

An inspector, a sub-inspector, four head constables, a woman head constable, and seven others tested positive from HAL police station and the station was sealed down on Tuesday.

A constable from the Sadashivanagar station and a 59-year-old woman sub-inspector from JJ Nagar have been infected. Also, head constables from Yelahanka New Town, Chandra Layout, the HSR Layout traffic police station, and from the Mico Layout police have been infected by Covid-19.