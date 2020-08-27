Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: ACB raids officials’ homes in Bengaluru and Mysuru

In Bengaluru, raids were conducted at AEE M N Devaraju's residence in HSR Layout, broker K P Nagaraj's house in Kannuru village, another broker B Nagaraju's house in Yerappanahalli, and at the residence of Subba Rao, landowner and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) applicant. (File) (Representational)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of an assistant executive engineer, BBMP, brokers, and a TDR applicant in Bengaluru and in Mysuru, ACB officials raided the house of an officer attached to Mysuru City Corporation here on Wednesday.

In Mysuru, ACB officials raided the residence of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Zonal Officer Nagaraj at Kuvempunagar in the city for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.