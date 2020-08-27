Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: ACB raids officials’ homes in Bengaluru and Mysuru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted simultaneous raids on the premises of an assistant executive engineer, BBMP, brokers, and a TDR applicant in Bengaluru and in Mysuru, ACB officials raided the house of an officer attached to Mysuru City Corporation here on Wednesday.
In Bengaluru, raids were conducted at AEE M N Devaraju’s residence in HSR Layout, broker K P Nagaraj’s house in Kannuru village, another broker B Nagaraju’s house in Yerappanahalli, and at the residence of Subba Rao, landowner and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) applicant.
In Mysuru, ACB officials raided the residence of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zone-6 Zonal Officer Nagaraj at Kuvempunagar in the city for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.
Vishwanath praised Tipu Sultan while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. “Tipu Sultan doesn’t belong to any party, caste or religion. Tipu Sultan is the son of this soil. We shouldn’t reduce him to anyone caste or religion,” Vishwanath told reporters when asked about the issue of Tipu Sultan chapters to be omitted from school textbooks.
“Children should study Tipu Sultan, Mahatma Gandhi, and the likes...that will instill a sense of pride for the country,” Vishwanath added.
Vishwanath joined BJP last year with 17 rebels who led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition for the BJP to come to power. He was with the Congress and JD(S) before joining the BJP.
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad wrote to Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Jawaid Akhtar, seeking clarity regarding the use of masks while driving and jogging.
Prasad said that many people were asking whether they have to use masks while taking a solo walk or driving alone in a car or riding a two-wheeler. This made him seek clarification from the health department.
The following are the clarifications asked by the BBMP commissioner: While driving alone in a car with the windows open or closed, should one wear a mask?. If the vehicle stops at a traffic signal and you roll down the window to talk to someone, is the mask mandatory? Should a two-wheeler rider, without pillion, wear a mask while riding? Should a lone rider wear a mask when he stops the vehicle? Whether joggers in public places are exempt from wearing a mask?
