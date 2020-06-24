Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru likely to be under lockdown again, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: A final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, said the Health Minister. Express Photo. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: A final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, said the Health Minister. Express Photo.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and casualties linked to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase on a daily basis in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted of a complete lockdown in the city soon, if the need arises.

“The number of cases in the city are on the rise in the last few days. If the same situation continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again,” he said after visiting KC General Hospital in the city on Tuesday.

However, a final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, he added.

Meanwhile, with 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150-mark.