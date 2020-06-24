scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru likely to be under lockdown again, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: With 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150-mark.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 24, 2020 9:17:44 am
Karnataka, COVID-19 Karnataka, B Sriramulu Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: A final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, said the Health Minister. Express Photo.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and casualties linked to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase on a daily basis in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted of a complete lockdown in the city soon, if the need arises.

“The number of cases in the city are on the rise in the last few days. If the same situation continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again,” he said after visiting KC General Hospital in the city on Tuesday.

However, a final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, he added.

Meanwhile, with 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150-mark.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

09:17 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Bengaluru: Full list of containment zones (ward-wise)

Here’s the full list of containment zones, as notified by the BBMP, across 198 wards of Bengaluru city:

08:37 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Garment units reopen in Bengaluru, but it is still a slow restart

The garment industry which employs nearly 3.5 lakh people — mostly women — in over 1,200 units at industrial estates around the city of Bengaluru has resumed operations, but social distancing norms and fear of the spread of Covid-19 has restricted the transport options for women workers who rely on company and state transport systems to commute.

In the Bommanahalli and Begur industrial regions of Bengaluru where a few of the former Covid-19 hotspots of the city – like Hongasandra and Mangamanpalya – are located, garment units like Shahi Exports, Aditya Birla Fashion, S K Garments have all begun operations with whatever staff are reporting for work and with a freeze on new hiring.

Read more

08:37 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Former Deputy Commissioner found dead at his residence

Former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and IAS Officer B M Vijay Shankar was found dead at his residence on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Shankar was staying at his house located near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar. He was out on bail since July 2019 when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam related to the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scheme.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told Indianexpress.com: “We have taken up BM Vijay Shankar’s death as a case of unnatural death. It is not yet time for us to jump to conclusions as an investigation is on.”

Read more

08:30 (IST)24 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner Vijay Shankar dead, vijay shankar found dead, karnataka ponzi scheme vijay shankar dead, karnataka ponzi scheme B M Vijay Shankar was found dead at his residence in Jayanagar (Source: Facebook/Vijay Bhaskar Ias)

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and IAS Officer B M Vijay Shankar was found dead at his residence on Tuesday, police confirmed.

Shankar was staying at his house located near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar. He was out on bail since July 2019 when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam related to the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scheme.

READ | Bengaluru: Former Deputy Commissioner Vijay Shankar found dead

At the same time, two key government laboratories conducting RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus in Bengaluru were forced to go offline on Monday after staff at the labs – which handle a huge chunk of the testing in Karnataka – reportedly tested positive for the virus.

READ | Bengaluru: Two key Covid-19 testing labs go offline as cases rise

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 23 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd