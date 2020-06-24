Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru likely to be under lockdown again, says Health Minister

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As the number of fresh cases and casualties linked to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase on a daily basis in Bengaluru, Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted of a complete lockdown in the city soon, if the need arises.
“The number of cases in the city are on the rise in the last few days. If the same situation continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again,” he said after visiting KC General Hospital in the city on Tuesday.
However, a final decision will be taken only after holding discussions with CM B S Yediyurappa and experts in the COVID-19 task force, he added.
Meanwhile, with 107 fresh cases on Tuesday, Bengaluru recorded a triple-digit surge in the Covid-19 cases for the third straight day as the death toll in the state crossed the 150-mark.
Here's the full list of containment zones, as notified by the BBMP, across 198 wards of Bengaluru city:
The garment industry which employs nearly 3.5 lakh people — mostly women — in over 1,200 units at industrial estates around the city of Bengaluru has resumed operations, but social distancing norms and fear of the spread of Covid-19 has restricted the transport options for women workers who rely on company and state transport systems to commute.
In the Bommanahalli and Begur industrial regions of Bengaluru where a few of the former Covid-19 hotspots of the city – like Hongasandra and Mangamanpalya – are located, garment units like Shahi Exports, Aditya Birla Fashion, S K Garments have all begun operations with whatever staff are reporting for work and with a freeze on new hiring.
Former Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and IAS Officer B M Vijay Shankar was found dead at his residence on Tuesday, police confirmed.
Shankar was staying at his house located near Ashoka Pillar in Jayanagar. He was out on bail since July 2019 when he was arrested for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam related to the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) ponzi scheme.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told Indianexpress.com: “We have taken up BM Vijay Shankar’s death as a case of unnatural death. It is not yet time for us to jump to conclusions as an investigation is on.”
