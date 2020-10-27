Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bengaluru to go dry on account of Legislative Council polls

Liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru city will go dry for three days, owing to the election to the Legislative Council. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday.

The election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency is set to be held from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. This constituency consists of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.

The order said the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner.