Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Bengaluru to go dry on account of Legislative Council polls
The order said the liquor shops should be closed from Monday to Wednesday in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner.
Liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday. (Representational)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru city will go dry for three days, owing to the election to the Legislative Council. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday.
The election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency is set to be held from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. This constituency consists of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.
The order said the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner.
Bengaluru: Health workers collects sample from a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing in a slum area in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday reported 3,130 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths taking the total tally to 8,05,947 and 10,947 deaths in the state. According to the state health department, the total cases comprise 7,19,558 discharges including 8,715 on Monday and 75,423 total active cases including 942 in the ICU.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,603 fresh cases and 20 deaths on Monday. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,27,376 cases, 3,754 deaths, 2,74,397 discharges, including 4,031 on Monday and 49,224 active cases.
153 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district, 139 Mysuru, 124 Davangere, 98 Hassan, 87 in Bengaluru Rural, 86 in Chitradurga, 75 in Kolar, 63 in Vijayapura, 57 in Tumakuru, 56 each in Chikkaballapura and Mandya and 51 in Bagalkote.
One death each was reported in Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir districts.
Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll-free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Bengaluru city will go dry for three days, owing to the election to the Legislative Council. The Bengaluru city police announced that liquor stores will be closed from 6 pm on Monday to 6 pm Wednesday.
The election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency is set to be held from 8 am to 5 pm on Wednesday. This constituency consists of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts.
The order said the liquor shops should be closed on the above days in all the police station limits under the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru commissioner.
Karnataka on Monday reported 3,130 fresh Covid-19 cases and 42 deaths taking the total tally to 8,05,947 and 10,947 deaths in the state. According to the state health department, the total cases comprise 7,19,558 discharges including 8,715 on Monday and 75,423 total active cases including 942 in the ICU.
Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,603 fresh cases and 20 deaths on Monday. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,27,376 cases, 3,754 deaths, 2,74,397 discharges, including 4,031 on Monday and 49,224 active cases.
153 cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada district, 139 in Mysuru, 124 in Davangere, 98 Hassan, 87 in Bengaluru Rural, 86 in Chitradurga, 75 in Kolar, 63 in Vijayapura, 57 in Tumakuru, 56 each in Chikkaballapura and Mandya and 51 in Bagalkote.
One death each was reported in Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir districts.
