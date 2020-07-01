Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 171 Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Bengaluru

As of June 6, the number of patients in ICUs in the city was five. (File photo for representation) As of June 6, the number of patients in ICUs in the city was five. (File photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to witness a steady increase in Bengaluru, the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units in designated hospitals shot up to 171 on Tuesday. As of June 6, the number of patients in ICUs in the city was five.

Following the latest trend of a sudden rise in fresh cases and fatalities linked to Covid-19 on a daily basis, several leaders of the opposition had urged the government to announce a complete lockdown.

The Sunday lockdown in Karnataka will be reimposed and enforced every week “until further others” from July 5. No activity other than essential services and supplies will be allowed then.