Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: 171 Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to witness a steady increase in Bengaluru, the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units in designated hospitals shot up to 171 on Tuesday. As of June 6, the number of patients in ICUs in the city was five.
Following the latest trend of a sudden rise in fresh cases and fatalities linked to Covid-19 on a daily basis, several leaders of the opposition had urged the government to announce a complete lockdown.
The Sunday lockdown in Karnataka will be reimposed and enforced every week “until further others” from July 5. No activity other than essential services and supplies will be allowed then.
The Karnataka government announced a complete lockdown on five Sundays in the state, starting from July 5 to August 2. However, marriages already fixed on these days shall be permitted, the state government's Unlock-2 guidelines said.
The order says the number of guests in the marriage should not exceed 50. The order issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar by and large implements the Unlock 2 guidelines issued by the centre, that will be in force until July 31.
The government further ordered, "All government offices, Boards and Corporations, except those operating and maintaining essential services, shall remain closed on all Saturdays till the second week of August.
During the Sunday lockdown and the 8 pm-5 am curfew, only essential activities will be allowed, including “operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highway/major district roads, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes,” the order stated.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) — in charge of operating buses in Bengaluru — has decided to aligned its services in accordance to the state government’s new night curfew timings.
Depot managers in the corporation have been told to halt operations of buses before 8 pm across zones in the city.
However, BMTC, in a recent circular, has stated that operations can be stretched till 9 pm only in case of heavy congestion at major terminals like Kempegowda Bus Station, Shivajinagar, Banashankari, Kengeri, and Yeshwantpur among others.
After a video emerged on social media purportedly showing bodies of Covid-19 victims being brought out of a hearse van and dumped into a common pit, the deputy commissioner of Karnataka’s Ballari district has ordered an inquiry.
“I will not like to comment on the video. I will check up about the visuals and order for action as required,” Ballari Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said. “The standard operating procedure does not specify any methods of disposal of bodies. But preferably it is better to do separate burials.”
In the video, which was shot on a mobile phone, workers wearing PPE kits are seen purportedly dumping bodies into a pit. Snatches of conversations in the video seem to indicate one worker asking whether all six bodies should be put in one pit or in separate pits.
Appreciating efforts put in by doctors to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar thanked them for putting in their best efforts for humanity, working round the clock to serve the world.
A qualified doctor himself, Sudhakar tweeted, “The selfless service of doctors to care & cure mankind is invaluable & manifests the saying Vaidyo Narayano Harih.”
Set to take over formally as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday, D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said he wants to convert the Congress’s mass base into a cadre base.
And he is attempting to do something which no Congress state unit has done before.
Despite facing serious opposition from Congress and JD(S), Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tuesday passed a resolution in council meeting to name a Flyover after Veer Savarkar in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru.
On 28 May, the 400-metre flyover, named after the freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue, was scheduled to be unveiled by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Savarkar’s birthday, but BBMP called the ceremony off at the last moment citing Covid-19 lockdown.
A controversy erupted over flyover with both the Congress and the JD(S) opposing the decision of the state’s BJP government to name it after Savarkar.
