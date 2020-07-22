Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP issues show-cause notices to 291 private hospitals in Bengaluru

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has directed the private hospitals to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which the hospital management will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act. Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah B P BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has directed the private hospitals to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which the hospital management will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act. Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah B P

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued show-cause notices to 291 private hospitals in the city instructing the hospitals to provide details about the availability of beds, ICU, and ventilators in the hospital.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has directed the private hospitals to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which the hospital management will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,649 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infected to 71,069 in the state. State also saw 61 deaths and 1,664 discharges on Tuesday. The death toll in Karnataka stands at 1,464. Out of total positive case, 44,140 cases are active in the state while 25,459 patients have discharged, according to the state health department.