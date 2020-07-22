Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: BBMP issues show-cause notices to 291 private hospitals in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued show-cause notices to 291 private hospitals in the city instructing the hospitals to provide details about the availability of beds, ICU, and ventilators in the hospital.
BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad has directed the private hospitals to notify it about the availability of beds in the hospitals in 24 hours failing which the hospital management will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act.
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,649 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally of infected to 71,069 in the state. State also saw 61 deaths and 1,664 discharges on Tuesday. The death toll in Karnataka stands at 1,464. Out of total positive case, 44,140 cases are active in the state while 25,459 patients have discharged, according to the state health department.
Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on Tuesday welcomed court staff member Mary Josephine who recovered from COVID-19 recently.
Mary Josephine had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined for 22 days. Along with Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justices B Veerappa and S Sujatha were also present to welcome Josephine back.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said the state is now aiming to conduct 35,000 antigent tests to determine Covid-19 on a daily basis.
“In order to ramp up testing in containment zones, 2 lakh rapid Antigen test kits have been procured and supplied to all districts across the state,” he said.
With the newly procured kits, a cumulative 50,000 antigen tests will be conducted in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts alone, he added.
As many as 19,328 antigen tests were done across the state on Tuesday.
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan, who is also in charge of the Higher Education Department, Tuesday said students who are travelling from other states and countries to attend KCET will be exempted from quarantine rules.
“As many as 1871 candidates from outside the state and 30 students from other countries are expected to appear for the test. They will be exempted from home quarantine norms and will be allowed to stay in Karnataka for 96 hours,” he said.
As Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made it clear that the government will not continue the lockdown, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume its services from Wednesday.
“As per the government’s order, the lockdown in Bengaluru will be lifted from Wednesday. Bus services from the city will be available from 6 am and regular operations will resume,” the KSRTC PRO said.
Meanwhile, BMTC announced they will operate the buses but in limited numbers. The BMTC said, “BMTC will begin the services with 1,500 buses on Wednesday and services will be increased based on passenger traffic.”
Despite doubts raised by a section of medical experts about the utility of 640 ventilators supplied under the Centre’s PM Cares scheme in providing advanced respiratory support to seriously ill Covid-19 patients, the Karnataka government has decided to deploy them to tide over a severe shortage of these machines in the state’s public hospitals.
“One set of doctors said that ventilators supplied under the Central scheme cannot be used for patients. We have tested them and found them capable of delivering the oxygen needs. We will go ahead and use the ventilators,” Karnataka’s Additional Chief Secretary and Health Secretary Jawaid Akhtar has said.
Faced with a rapidly escalating caseload, the state is staring at an acute shortage of high-end ventilators needed to assist patients with severe lung damage. As of Monday evening, there were only six ICU ventilators available, out of a total of 22 in 15 government hospitals, and only two of 77 in government medical college hospitals across the state capital. As of the same time, there were 332 patients in ICUs in Bengaluru hospitals.
