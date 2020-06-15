scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Now, 7000 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; fatality rate 4.64% in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, five more patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday, as the death toll rose to 86.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 15, 2020 8:43:23 am
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As 176 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total cases reported from across Karnataka reached a round figure of 7,000, since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, five more patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday, as the death toll rose to 86.

Meanwhile, 312 people were discharged from designated hospitals following their recovery taking the total number of active cases to 2,956. Among them, 16 persons are being treated in intensive care units.

At the same time, for its first prayer service since the lockdown, a Protestant church in the city came up with a unique concept of ‘Worship on Wheels (WOW)’, a drive-in Mass where people could take part in the service while in their cars or on their bikes.

On Sunday, worshippers who came in cars attended the services at 9 am and 7 pm; those on bikes at 7 am and 5 pm; while two services were held inside the church – at 11 am and 1 pm.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:43 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Karnataka tally at 7,000; 86 deaths so far
  • New cases: 176
  • Total cases: 7000
  • Discharges: 3955 (312 today)
  • Deaths: 86 (5 today)
  • Active cases: 2956
  • Fatality Rate: 1.23%
  • Recovery Rate: 56.50%

(Last updated: 5 pm, June 14)

08:20 (IST)15 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Even in terms of testing of only primary contacts, Karnataka ranks high, with 47 per case, compared to a national average of six.

Meanwhile, researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research who conducted a study of contacts tested of Covid-19 patients in different states between January 22 and April 30 found Karnataka at the top, with 93 on average tested compared to the national figure of 20. The worst-affected states like Maharashtra and Delhi have tested only eight and nine contacts respectively on average.

Read | Karnataka among top in testing contacts: Jan-April study by ICMR

At the same time, even as Bengaluru — a city with an estimated population of 1.2 crore — so far managed to keep its coronavirus tally as low as 690, the fatality rate in the city kept the health department on its toes.

While the fatality rate of Karnataka was recorded at 1.23 per cent (as on June 14), the same in Bengaluru is 4.64 per cent, highest among 30 districts in the state.

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 13 Highlights

