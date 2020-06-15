Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Now, 7000 COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; fatality rate 4.64% in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, 312 people were discharged from designated hospitals following their recovery taking the total number of active cases to 2,956. (PTI) Meanwhile, 312 people were discharged from designated hospitals following their recovery taking the total number of active cases to 2,956. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As 176 more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the total cases reported from across Karnataka reached a round figure of 7,000, since the first case was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, five more patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday, as the death toll rose to 86.

Meanwhile, 312 people were discharged from designated hospitals following their recovery taking the total number of active cases to 2,956. Among them, 16 persons are being treated in intensive care units.

At the same time, for its first prayer service since the lockdown, a Protestant church in the city came up with a unique concept of ‘Worship on Wheels (WOW)’, a drive-in Mass where people could take part in the service while in their cars or on their bikes.

Hundreds attend ‘Worship on Wheels’, a drive-in Sunday prayer service that took place in Bethel AG Church International Worship Centre, Hebbal, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/H94PlJdygX — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) June 14, 2020

On Sunday, worshippers who came in cars attended the services at 9 am and 7 pm; those on bikes at 7 am and 5 pm; while two services were held inside the church – at 11 am and 1 pm.