Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 1379 cases, 7 deaths in last 48 hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Karnataka, and especially capital city Bengaluru continued to break its own records of statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend, the government is now on its toes to ensure steps to contain the same.

Among many measures, the state government decided to reimpose Sunday curfews from July 5. The government also decided to extend the timing of night curfew (from 9 pm to 5 am) from 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29. Besides, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10.

Meanwhile, in the last fortnight, Bengaluru reported 2624 fresh cases and 56 fatalities while 206 people recovered from the infection.