Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 1379 cases, 7 deaths in last 48 hours

Among many measures, the state government decided to reimpose Sunday curfews from July 5. The government also decided to extend the timing of night curfew (from 9 pm to 5 am) from 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29. Besides, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10.
Meanwhile, in the last fortnight, Bengaluru reported 2624 fresh cases and 56 fatalities while 206 people recovered from the infection.
In the wake of the Karnataka government announcing Sunday curfews from July 5 and extending night curfew timings from today (June 29), the South Western Railway (SWR) has revised timings of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters in its Bengaluru Division.
According to an official notice, PRS locations in Bengaluru will now work from 8 am to 6 pm. On Sundays, when complete lockdown is in place, all such counters except those in KSR Bengaluru railway station will remain closed.
"At KSR Bengaluru City railway station, the PRS counter will function in one shift from 8 am to 2 pm," the notice read.
With 1,267 fresh cases reported on Sunday, Karnataka continued to break its own records in numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic over the weekend, with the same trend observed in capital city and tech hub Bengaluru as well.
While the state's tally rose from 11,005 on Friday to 13,190 on Sunday, 63.11 per cent of these were from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city rose to 495, as notified by local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
As the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka rises, faculty members and researchers have submitted a bunch of proposals for research on the infection and its treatment.
The study of ECG readings of Covid-19 patients to understand the virus’ effect on functioning of the heart and the possibility of using artificial intelligence to tailor treatment protocols are among the 43 proposals received by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, the main healthcare university in the state.
The State Education Department has issued an order allowing schools to resume online classes for all students, following guidelines issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Department pertaining to the same. The order will be followed until an expert committee submits a report regarding the classes.
For pre-primary students, schools can conduct classes for parents for half an hour once a week. Schools can now hold classes for 30 to 45 minutes per day from Classes 1 to 5 on alternate days thrice a week. Classes between 30 to 45 minutes and not exceeding two hours can be conducted for Classes 6 to 8 five days a week, while classes between 30 to 45 minutes and not exceeding four hours can be held for Classes 9 and 10 five days a week.
The Karnataka government had earlier banned schools from conducting online classes for students upto Class 5.
