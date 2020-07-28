Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 5,324 news cases in a day

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 28, 2020 9:13:19 am
Delhi COVID cases, Delhi coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases Delhi, Delhi news, city news, Indian Express According to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state. (Representational)

The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands in 1953.

Karnataka saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, according to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also read Tamil Nadu, Chennai news

09:13 (IST)28 Jul 2020
Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha took out Rs 2,700 crore, shows probe

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., the owner of India’s largest coffee chain, has found that its late founder routed 27 billion rupees ($360 million) out of the company through transactions first revealed in a note found after his suicide last year.

V.G. Siddhartha caused subsidiaries of Coffee Day to pay advances to a firm controlled by his family so he could buyback shares held by private equity investors, repay loans and keep up with interest payments on other borrowings, the company said in a filing Friday, disclosing the results of a nearly-year long investigation.

The company will seek to recover the money from Siddhartha’s closely held firm, Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd., as well as 8.4 billion in outstanding obligations disclosed previously, according to the filing.

Read more

08:31 (IST)28 Jul 2020
Christ University starts online classes for UG courses

Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru has launched online classes for 2020-21 for undergraduate courses starting from Monday.

According to the University, as per the schedule, the students will have orientation classes, introduction to their teachers over the next three days and they will also get access to the e-Library. From July 30, the departments will start the sessions online.

08:26 (IST)28 Jul 2020
India's largest COVID Care Centre opened in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government inaugurated India’s largest Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The CCC facility will house 10,100 beds, but on Monday it opened with only 6,500 beds in the first phase. According to the state government, 5,000 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients while 1,500 beds are for healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19.

The centre has a dedicated power supply line and other security measures like a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Fire & Emergency battalion round the clock.

The dining room at the Centre accommodates 350 people while an entertainment section has television and sofas.

08:23 (IST)28 Jul 2020
Karnataka's Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 5,324 news cases in a day

Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark. As of July 27, the state's case count has reached 1,01,465 of which 61,819 are active cases.

The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 1953.

Karnataka saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, according to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state.

08:21 (IST)28 Jul 2020
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

isis, isis india, UN report on ISIS in India, isis karnataka, isis kerala, ISIS terror attack plot india, karnataka news, bengaluru news The minister also said that the ISIS is operating via various modules, some of which are active in the southern states of the country. (Reuters/File)

Taking note of a United Nations report on the “significant numbers” of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, the B S Yediyurappa-led government has sought a report from Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood on the internal security of the state.

READ | UN report on ISIS in Karnataka: Home Ministry seeks report on security from top official

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 27 Highlights

