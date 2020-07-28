Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 5,324 news cases in a day

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark. As of July 27, the state’s total tally has reached 1,01,465 of which 61,819 are active cases.
The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands in 1953.
Karnataka saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, according to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state.
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., the owner of India’s largest coffee chain, has found that its late founder routed 27 billion rupees ($360 million) out of the company through transactions first revealed in a note found after his suicide last year.
V.G. Siddhartha caused subsidiaries of Coffee Day to pay advances to a firm controlled by his family so he could buyback shares held by private equity investors, repay loans and keep up with interest payments on other borrowings, the company said in a filing Friday, disclosing the results of a nearly-year long investigation.
The company will seek to recover the money from Siddhartha’s closely held firm, Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd., as well as 8.4 billion in outstanding obligations disclosed previously, according to the filing.
Read more
Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru has launched online classes for 2020-21 for undergraduate courses starting from Monday.
According to the University, as per the schedule, the students will have orientation classes, introduction to their teachers over the next three days and they will also get access to the e-Library. From July 30, the departments will start the sessions online.
The Karnataka government inaugurated India’s largest Covid Care Centre (CCC) at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.
The CCC facility will house 10,100 beds, but on Monday it opened with only 6,500 beds in the first phase. According to the state government, 5,000 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients while 1,500 beds are for healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19.
The centre has a dedicated power supply line and other security measures like a Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Fire & Emergency battalion round the clock.
The dining room at the Centre accommodates 350 people while an entertainment section has television and sofas.
Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark. As of July 27, the state's case count has reached 1,01,465 of which 61,819 are active cases.
The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands at 1953.
Karnataka saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, according to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.