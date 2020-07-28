Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1 lakh-mark with 5,324 news cases in a day

According to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state. (Representational) According to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported as many as 5,324 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s tally past one lakh-mark. As of July 27, the state’s total tally has reached 1,01,465 of which 61,819 are active cases.

The state registered 75 more Covid-19 fatalities on Monday with Bengaluru Urban reported 26 deaths. The death toll in the state stands in 1953.

Karnataka saw a total of 1,847 discharges on Monday. Meanwhile, according to the health department, 71,268 rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the state.