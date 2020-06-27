scorecardresearch
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Bengaluru rise to 126

The concerned officers have been directed to distribute PPE kits and pulse oximeters to asymptomatic health workers testing positive for the infection.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 27, 2020 9:01:51 am
karnataka coronavirus cases, bangalore coronavirus testing, karnataka cm bs yeddiyurappa, Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru has 1207 active cases until Thursday evening. Express photo

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to witness a steady increase in Bengaluru, the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units in designated hospitals shot up to 123 on Friday. The same count was only five 20 days back, on June 6.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government allowed health workers testing positive and are asymptomatic for coronavirus to be in Home Quarantine, following guidelines of isolation protocol.

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day. Also follow our Chennai blog

09:01 (IST)27 Jun 2020
Another lockdown essential in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Friday urged the government to announce another lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
“The state needs another lockdown but this time it should be well planned. Last time, it was imposed without a second thought impacting the people’s health and even the economy of the State, he said.

He further suggested that lockdown was imperative in the wake of the daily rise in the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic in the State.

08:55 (IST)27 Jun 2020
IN PICS| Exam centres in Dakshina Kannada ready for today’s SSLC exam

As the Karnataka SSLC examinations continue amid pandemic scares, students will attend Mathematics/Sociology paper today.

Here’s how some exam centres in Dakshina Kannada looked like this morning, as students started arriving:

08:25 (IST)27 Jun 2020
Karnataka: Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000; 1935 in Bengaluru

With 445 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, the total tally linked to the pandemic rose to 11,005 in Karnataka. As many as 180 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Among all 30 districts in the state, capital Bengaluru has recorded most cases (1935) and most fatalities (81) so far. As many as 1327 cases are active as on Friday, according to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Kalaburagi is second on the list with most active cases (381), while Ballari is third (361).

The first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.

08:25 (IST)27 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

bengaluru coronavirus, bengaluru coronavirus cases, BMTC employee tests positive for coronavirus, BMTC coronavirus contact tracing, karnataka coronavirus As many as 1776 BMTC employees categorised as “high-risk staff” have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) stated that 22 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of which five have recovered.

Of these, six employees were among 144 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Friday.

Read | 22 employees tested positive for Covid, 5 recovered so far: BMTC

At the same time, the South Western Railway Friday announced beginning operations of overnight trains between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

According to the schedule, the daily superfast express will depart at 9 pm to arrive at the destination at 7.25 am the next day (both sides).

Read | Bengaluru-Belagavi special night train to run daily

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 26 Highlights

