Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Bengaluru rise to 126

Karnataka: Covid-19 tally crosses 11,000; 1935 in Bengaluru

With 445 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, the total tally linked to the pandemic rose to 11,005 in Karnataka. As many as 180 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Among all 30 districts in the state, capital Bengaluru has recorded most cases (1935) and most fatalities (81) so far. As many as 1327 cases are active as on Friday, according to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Kalaburagi is second on the list with most active cases (381), while Ballari is third (361).

The first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.