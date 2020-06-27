Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Covid-19 patients admitted to ICUs in Bengaluru rise to 126

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Bengaluru has 1207 active cases until Thursday evening. Express photo
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to witness a steady increase in Bengaluru, the number of patients admitted to Intensive Care Units in designated hospitals shot up to 123 on Friday. The same count was only five 20 days back, on June 6.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government allowed health workers testing positive and are asymptomatic for coronavirus to be in Home Quarantine, following guidelines of isolation protocol.
As many as 1776 BMTC employees categorised as “high-risk staff” have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) stated that 22 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus so far, of which five have recovered.
Of these, six employees were among 144 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Friday.
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah Friday urged the government to announce another lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.
“The state needs another lockdown but this time it should be well planned. Last time, it was imposed without a second thought impacting the people’s health and even the economy of the State, he said.
He further suggested that lockdown was imperative in the wake of the daily rise in the number of fresh cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic in the State.
As the Karnataka SSLC examinations continue amid pandemic scares, students will attend Mathematics/Sociology paper today.
Here’s how some exam centres in Dakshina Kannada looked like this morning, as students started arriving:
With 445 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday, the total tally linked to the pandemic rose to 11,005 in Karnataka. As many as 180 people have succumbed to the infection so far.
Among all 30 districts in the state, capital Bengaluru has recorded most cases (1935) and most fatalities (81) so far. As many as 1327 cases are active as on Friday, according to statistics shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Kalaburagi is second on the list with most active cases (381), while Ballari is third (361).
The first positive case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Bengaluru on March 9.
