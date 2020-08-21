Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Information desk at Bengaluru Airport goes virtual

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Information Desk facility at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will now be Contactless. Available at four locations within the Terminal, these Virtual Desks will add a new dimension to Contactless passenger processing.
Also Read | Bengaluru violence: No decision on banning ‘certain organisations’, says Karnataka law minister
According to Bengaluru airport, the Virtual Information Desk enables passengers to have real-time conversations with Airport staff located remotely, over touch-free video. A passenger simply has to stand in front of the Virtual Desk, thereby activating the sensors, to begin the interaction. Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to BLR Airport, facilities, flights, F&B and transport.
Also Read | How Covid-19 makes Gowri-Ganesha festival celebrations in Bengaluru different this year
Bangalore International Airport Limited – operator of BLR Airport – introduced the Virtual Information Desk, offering passengers a touch-free and safe way to seek assistance and information without face-to-face human interaction.
Karnataka Thursday launched an Artificial Intelligence-(AI) driven movable hospital, designed in the form of pods to contain the spread of contagious diseases such as Covid-19 and prevent cross-contamination at hospitals.
Developed by Vevra, a Bengaluru-based startup, the movable hospital, named Vevra Pods, was e-launched by Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar. “AI has the potential to transform the healthcare sector. More technology start-ups should focus on developing low-cost solutions to make healthcare more accessible and affordable,” he said.
Read more
The Karnataka department of pre-university education has launched the science textbooks translated into Kannada.
According to the department, the Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology textbooks are translated to Kannada and they will be available for reference from the current academic year.
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar released the Kannada translated textbooks on Thursday.
“For over 650 government colleges, the department will supply one copy of the translated textbook (PCMB) to keep in the libraries for reference of students”, the department said.
Over a week after violence was reported from the streets of Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugodanahalli (KG Halli) in East Bengaluru, the Karnataka government Thursday said they did not take any decision to ban “certain organisations” which were allegedly behind the violence on the night of August 11.
“We had a detailed discussion but we did not make any concrete decision because as of now we don’t have any report (from police and other government departments) and we closed the matter after discussing it,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy told reporters after a meeting of the State cabinet.
Read more
From allowing only one Ganesha pandal per ward to restricting celebrations to three days, this year’s Gowri-Ganesha festival celebrations in Bengaluru will be different in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While Gowri Habba falls on Friday this year, the Ganesha festival will be celebrated the next day, albeit with certain restrictions even though the Karnataka government decided to relax Covid-19 guidelines to allow celebrations.
Read more
The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020 will be announced at around 12.30 pm on Friday.
Earlier, the results were supposed to release on August 20, but later Karnataka deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said: “The results of the CET exam, which was due to be announced on August 20 will now be announced on August 21 (Friday) due to technical reasons.”
This year, K-CET was held amid the Covid-19 crisis and over 1.94 lakh students had registered for the test. Candidates can access their results through https://karresults.nic.in. Those who clear KCET will have to participate in the counselling process. There will be two rounds of counselling which will be held after the NEET and JEE counselling. The exact dates of counselling are not out yet.
According to statistics shared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the physics paper was attended by 1,75,428 candidates (90.23 per cent of those enrolled) while 1,75,337 (90.10 per cent) attended the chemistry test. The same for biology and mathematics, on Thursday, was 79.90 per cent and 91.92 per cent respectively.
The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to conduct the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Councils from September 21 to 30 in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday has decided to conduct the sessions taking all the precautionary measures for COVID-19. But the government has not clarified about where and how the session will be held in the mid of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020. The Cabinet can only decide the date. How it will be conducted will have to be worked out with the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman. We will announce it soon,” Karnataka Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation JC Madhuswamy said.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.