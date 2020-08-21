Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Information desk at Bengaluru Airport goes virtual

The Bangalore Bangalore International Airport Limited introduced the Virtual Information Desk, offering passengers a touch-free and safe way to seek assistance and information without face-to-face human interaction. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Information Desk facility at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will now be Contactless. Available at four locations within the Terminal, these Virtual Desks will add a new dimension to Contactless passenger processing.

According to Bengaluru airport, the Virtual Information Desk enables passengers to have real-time conversations with Airport staff located remotely, over touch-free video. A passenger simply has to stand in front of the Virtual Desk, thereby activating the sensors, to begin the interaction. Passengers can avail this facility round the clock on information related to BLR Airport, facilities, flights, F&B and transport.

